MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As of August 8, 2019, Torchmark Corporation has officially been renamed Globe Life Inc. and has announced that its NYSE ticker will be changed from TMK to GL on August 9, 2019. The Company will celebrate the occasion by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on the morning of August 12, 2019. The name change is part of a brand alignment strategy that will enhance the Company's ability to build name recognition with prospective customers and agent recruits through the use of a single brand.

"The name change signifies the Company's focus on a brand strategy designed to position Globe Life as a leader in our industry. This change furthers our goal of continuing to offer quality insurance policies to families across the country, helping to provide them with financial protection for the future," said Larry Hutchison, Co-Chief Executive Officer.

While the individual insurance subsidiaries owned by Globe Life Inc. will continue to exist as legal entities and retain their unique cultures and market niches, they will all eventually use and take advantage of the Globe Life brand.

About Globe Life Inc.:

With the mission to make tomorrow better, Globe Life helps protect the financial future of millions of families across the country. Globe Life has been committed to this promise since its roots began in 1900. Globe Life is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is ranked #37 on the Dallas Morning News 2019 Top 150 D/FW Companies list.

