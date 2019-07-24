TORCHMARK CORPORATION REPORTS Second Quarter 2019 Results

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) reported today that for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, net income was $1.67 per diluted common share, compared with $1.59 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $1.67 per diluted common share, compared with $1.51 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.

Torchmark also announced today that its corporate name will be changed to Globe Life Inc. effective August 8, 2019. The NYSE ticker will be changed to GL on August 9, 2019. The name change is part of a brand alignment strategy which will enhance the Company's ability to build name recognition with potential customers and agent recruits through use of a single brand. The underwriting companies owned by the Parent Company will continue to exist as legal entities, but over a period of time will go to market under the Globe Life name to leverage branding initiatives implemented at Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company in recent years.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Net income as an ROE was 12.3%. Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was 14.6%.
  • Life underwriting margin at American Income Exclusive Agency and Globe Life Direct Response both increased over the year-ago quarter by 9%.
  • Health underwriting margin at Family Heritage Exclusive Agency increased over the year-ago quarter by 14%.
  • Life premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 7% at American Income Exclusive Agency and health premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 8% at Family Heritage Exclusive Agency.
  • Net health sales increased over the year-ago quarter by 14%.
  • 979,215 shares of common stock were repurchased during the quarter.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Torchmark's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table represents Torchmark's operating summary for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Operating Summary

Per Share






Three Months Ended
June 30,


Three Months Ended
June 30,


2019

2018

%
Chg.

2019

2018

%
Chg.

Insurance underwriting income(2)

$

1.60

$

1.46

10

$

178,556

$

168,446

6

Excess investment income(2)

0.58

0.52

12

64,678

59,949

8

Parent company expense

(0.03)

(0.02)



(2,872)

(2,847)


Income tax

(0.42)

(0.38)

11

(47,114)

(44,251)

6

Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax

(0.06)

(0.05)



(6,366)

(6,237)


Net operating income

1.67

1.51

11

186,882

175,060

7












Reconciling items, net of tax:










Realized Gain (Loss)—Investments

0.04

0.08



4,072

9,333


Part D adjustments—Discontinued operations







(43)

32


Legal proceedings

(0.04)





(4,345)




Net income(3)

$

1.67

$

1.59



$

186,566

$

184,425














Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

111,586

115,651










(1)

GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2)

Definitions included within this document.

(3)

A GAAP-basis consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.


Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.

MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES

Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, and book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of unrealized gains or losses which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates associated with the available-for-sale portfolio. Management views the business in this manner because the Company has the ability and generally, the intent, to hold investments to maturity and meaningful trends can more easily be identified without the fluctuations. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


June 30,

2019

2018

Net income as a ROE(1)

12.3

%

12.2

%

Net operating income as a ROE (excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities)

14.6

%

14.6

%




Shareholders' equity

$

6,700,398

$

5,571,609

Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities

(1,533,945)

(731,707)

Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities

$

5,166,453

$

4,839,902




Book value per share

$

60.22

$

48.44

Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities

(13.79)

(6.36)

Book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities

$

46.43

$

42.08


(1)

Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

INSURANCE OPERATIONS—comparing Q2 2019 with Q2 2018:

Life insurance accounted for 74% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 70% of total premium revenue.

Health insurance accounted for 25% of Torchmark's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 30% of total premium revenue.

Net sales of life insurance increased 1%, while net health sales increased 14%.

The following table summarizes Torchmark's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Insurance Premium Revenue

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

%
Chg.

Life insurance

$

631,201

$

602,534

5

Health insurance

266,282

251,440

6

Annuity

1

5


Total

$

897,484

$

853,979

5

INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME

Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of its life, health, and annuity segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations, commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, Parent Company expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.

The following table summarizes Torchmark's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Insurance Underwriting Income

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2019

% of
Premium

June 30, 2018

% of
Premium

%
Chg.

Insurance underwriting margins:








Life

$

175,050

28

$

161,177

27

9

Health

60,159

23

59,538

24

1

Annuity

2,365



2,566





237,574



223,281



6

Other income

398



441




Administrative expenses

(59,416)



(55,276)



7

Insurance underwriting income

$

178,556



$

168,446



6

Per share

$

1.60



$

1.46



10

Administrative Expenses were $59 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter. The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was in line with expectations at 6.6%, compared with 6.5% for the year-ago quarter.

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at www.torchmarkcorp.com on the Investors page at "Financial Reports."

Life Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended

June 30,

2019

2018


Amount

% of
Premium

Amount

% of
Premium

%
Chg.

American Income Exclusive Agency

97,006

34

88,616

33

9

Globe Life Direct Response

39,042

18

35,735

17

9

Liberty National Exclusive Agency

18,136

25

17,045

25

6

Other Agencies

20,866

39

19,781

36

5

Total

$

175,050

28

$

161,177

27

9

Life Premium

Quarter Ended


June 30,


2019

2018

%
Chg.

American Income Exclusive Agency

$

288,334

$

269,658

7

Globe Life Direct Response

217,278

209,021

4

Liberty National Exclusive Agency

71,478

69,456

3

Other Agencies

54,111

54,399

(1)

Total

$

631,201

$

602,534

5

Life Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended


June 30,


2019

2018

%
Chg.

American Income Exclusive Agency

$

61,048

$

59,670

2

Globe Life Direct Response

34,456

35,040

(2)

Liberty National Exclusive Agency

13,428

12,869

4

Other Agencies

3,207

3,678

(13)

Total

$

112,139

$

111,257

1


(1)

Net sales is annualized premium issued (gross premium that would be received during the policies' first year in force and assuming that none of the policies lapsed or terminated), net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Globe Life Direct Response where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. We believe that net sales is a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Health Underwriting Margin

Quarter Ended

June 30,

2019

2018


Amount

% of
Premium

Amount

% of
Premium

%
Chg.

United American Independent Agency

$

14,390

14

$

15,578

17

(8)

Family Heritage Exclusive Agency

17,901

25

15,771

23

14

Liberty National Exclusive Agency

11,837

25

12,371

26

(4)

American Income Exclusive Agency

13,040

53

12,682

54

3

Direct Response

2,991

16

3,136

17

(5)

Total

$

60,159

23

$

59,538

24

1

Health Premium

Quarter Ended


June 30,


2019

2018

%
Chg.

United American Independent Agency

$

102,254

$

93,555

9

Family Heritage Exclusive Agency

73,037

67,635

8

Liberty National Exclusive Agency

47,292

47,879

(1)

American Income Exclusive Agency

24,450

23,372

5

Direct Response

19,249

18,999

1

Total

$

266,282

$

251,440

6

Health Net Sales(1)

Quarter Ended


June 30,


2019

2018

%
Chg.

United American Independent Agency

$

16,587

$

13,410

24

Family Heritage Exclusive Agency

16,898

15,537

9

Liberty National Exclusive Agency

5,864

5,277

11

American Income Exclusive Agency

4,299

3,700

16

Direct Response

582

986

(41)

Total

$

44,230

$

38,910

14


(1)

Net sales is annualized premium issued (gross premium that would be received during the policies' first year in force and assuming that none of the policies lapsed or terminated), net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Globe Life Direct Response where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. We believe that net sales is a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.

PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Quarterly Average
Producing Agent Count(1)

End of Quarter
 Agent Count

June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


March 31,


2019

2018

%
Chg.

2019

%
Chg.

2019

2018

%
Chg.

2019

%
Chg.

American Income Exclusive Agency

7,364

7,064

4

6,865

7

7,477

7,143

5

7,233

3

Liberty National Exclusive Agency

2,290

2,185

5

2,179

5

2,390

2,198

9

2,297

4

Family Heritage Exclusive Agency

1,081

1,052

3

1,002

8

1,089

1,090



1,020

7


(1)

The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the end of each week during the period.

INVESTMENTS

Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less both the required interest attributable to net policy liabilities and the interest on debt. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, as it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.

The following table summarizes Torchmark's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.

Excess Investment Income

Quarter Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

%
Chg.

Net investment income

$

227,425

$

218,568

4

Required interest:




Interest on net policy liabilities(1)

(141,315)

(136,208)

4

Interest on debt

(21,432)

(22,411)

(4)

Total required interest

(162,747)

(158,619)

3

Excess investment income

$

64,678

$

59,949

8

Per share

$

0.58

$

0.52

12


(1)

Interest on net policy liabilities is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.

Net investment income increased 4%, while average invested assets increased 5%. Required interest on net policy liabilities increased 4%, while average net policy liabilities increased 3%. The weighted average discount rate for the net policy liabilities was 5.6% and in line with the year-ago quarter.

The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at June 30, 2019 is as follows:

Investment Portfolio

As of

June 30, 2019

Amount

% of Total

Fixed maturities at fair value(1)

$

17,934,274

95

%

Policy loans

560,469

3

Other long-term investments(2)

289,147

2

Short-term investments

74,116


Total

$

18,858,006

100

%


(1)

Fixed maturities at amortized cost as of June 30, 2019 were $16.0 billion.

(2)

Includes $165 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have an amortized cost of $157 million as of June 30, 2019.

Fixed maturities at amortized cost by asset class as of June 30, 2019 are as follows:

Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector

As of

June 30, 2019

Investment
Grade

Below
Investment
Grade

Total

Corporate bonds

$

13,430,284

$

573,556

$

14,003,840

Municipal

1,364,901

444

1,365,345

Government-sponsored enterprises

330,339



330,339

Government and agencies

81,755



81,755

Collateralized debt obligations



57,172

57,172

Other asset-backed securities

131,421

14,400

145,821

Total

$

15,338,700

$

645,572

$

15,984,272

The market value of Torchmark's fixed maturity portfolio was $17.9 billion compared with amortized cost of $16.0 billion. Net unrealized gains were comprised of gross unrealized gains of $2.1 billion and gross unrealized losses of $109 million.

Torchmark is not a party to any derivatives contracts, including credit default swaps, and does not participate in securities lending.

At amortized cost, 96% of fixed maturities (97% at market value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual effective yield of 5.50% during the second quarter of 2019, compared with 5.57% in the year-ago quarter.

Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:

Fixed Maturity Acquisitions

Quarter Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

Amount

$

252,742

$

181,688

Average annual effective yield

5.0

%

5.2

%

Average rating

A-

BBB+

Average life (in years) to:


Next call

23.7

16.0

Maturity

29.2

18.4

SHARE REPURCHASE:

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 979,215 shares of Torchmark Corporation common stock at a total cost of $85 million for an average share price of $87.18.

LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:

Torchmark's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. Capital at the insurance companies is sufficient to support operations.

EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2019:

Torchmark projects that net operating income per share will be in the range of $6.67 to $6.77 for the year ending December 31, 2019.

NON-GAAP MEASURES:

In this news release, Torchmark includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Torchmark's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements are located at www.torchmarkcorp.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports."

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance.  Accordingly, please refer to Torchmark's cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, and the business environment in which the Company operates, contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and any subsequent Forms 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on the Company's website at www.torchmarkcorp.com on the Investors page. Torchmark specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST:

Torchmark will provide a live audio webcast of its second quarter 2019 earnings release conference call with financial analysts at 11:00 am (Eastern) tomorrow, July 25, 2019. Access to the live webcast and replay will be available at www.torchmarkcorp.com on the Investors/Calls and Meetings page, at the Conference Calls on the Web icon. Immediately following this press release, supplemental financial reports will be available before the conference call on the Investors page menu of the Torchmark website at "Financial Reports."

APPENDIX

TORCHMARK CORPORATION

GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue:






Life premium

$

631,201

$

602,534

$

1,255,490

$

1,200,837

Health premium

266,282

251,440

532,966

503,238

Other premium

1

5

1

10

Total premium

897,484

853,979

1,788,457

1,704,085

Net investment income

227,425

218,568

454,098

436,652

Realized gains (losses)

5,154

11,813

6,483

13,764

Other income

398

416

639

711

Total revenue

1,130,461

1,084,776

2,249,677

2,155,212








Benefits and expenses:






Life policyholder benefits

410,961

399,334

820,653

799,915

Health policyholder benefits

170,511

160,461

340,528

321,080

Other policyholder benefits

7,890

8,582

15,938

17,271

Total policyholder benefits

589,362

568,377

1,177,119

1,138,266

Amortization of deferred acquisition costs

138,165

129,077

273,987

258,697

Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs

73,698

69,427

147,163

139,066

Other operating expense

79,044

68,620

151,837

135,444

Interest expense

21,432

22,411

42,710

44,033

Total benefits and expenses

901,701

857,912

1,792,816

1,715,506








Income before income taxes

228,760

226,864

456,861

439,706

Income tax benefit (expense)

(42,151)

(42,471)

(84,858)

(81,602)

Income from continuing operations

186,609

184,393

372,003

358,104








Discontinued operations:






Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(43)

32

(92)

(79)

Net income

$

186,566

$

184,425

$

371,911

$

358,025








Total basic net income per common share

$

1.70

$

1.63

$

3.38

$

3.15








Total diluted net income per common share

$

1.67

$

1.59

$

3.32

$

3.08

