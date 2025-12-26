Torgenson Law Issues Holiday Public Safety Advisory: DUI Laws, Driver Rights, and Insurance Impacts Phoenix Drivers Should Know

PHOENIX, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With heightened holiday traffic and enforcement, Torgenson Law is providing Phoenix drivers with clear guidance on Arizona DUI laws, driver rights, and the insurance challenges that can follow a crash. DUI enforcement traditionally increases during the holiday season as more drivers are on the road for celebrations, family gatherings, and major events.

Understanding Arizona DUI laws, driver rights during traffic stops, and potential insurance impacts is essential for residents across the Phoenix metro area and greater Maricopa County during this high-traffic period. This public service advisory provided by Torgenson Law helps motorists make informed decisions and navigate common holiday DUI-related scenarios.

"Holiday weekends bring more traffic and a higher likelihood of DUI stops and alcohol-related crashes," said John Torgenson, an Arizona injury lawyer with deep experience in DUI-related crash cases and insurance disputes. "Understanding what the law requires and knowing what steps to take can make a difficult moment safer and more manageable."

Arizona DUI Laws: What Drivers Should Know

Arizona enforces some of the strictest DUI laws in the country. Key points include:

A driver may be charged with DUI if impaired to the slightest degree.

Impairment can result from alcohol, illegal drugs, prescription medications, or combinations of substances.

A blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or higher triggers a per se DUI charge.

Enhanced penalties apply for extreme DUI, repeat offenses, underage drivers, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

These laws apply statewide and are strictly enforced during major holidays.

Driver Rights During a Holiday DUI Traffic Stop

If stopped for suspected impairment, drivers should know:

You must provide identification, registration, and proof of insurance.

Field sobriety tests are voluntary.

Under Arizona's implied consent law, chemical testing is required after arrest; refusal may result in automatic license suspension.

Drivers have the right to remain silent beyond providing basic required information.

Drivers may request legal counsel.

"Knowing what is required versus what is optional helps reduce confusion during a stressful situation," Torgenson said.

Insurance Impacts After a DUI or DUI-Related Crash

DUI-related incidents can significantly affect insurance coverage and costs.

Important considerations include:

A DUI conviction may lead to policy cancellation, non-renewal, or substantial premium increases.

An SR-22 certificate could be required to reinstate driving privileges.

Liability and coverage disputes are common in DUI-related crashes, especially when injuries occur.

Victims of DUI crashes may face delays when dealing with at-fault drivers' insurers.

"Insurance challenges after a DUI often continue long after the criminal case ends," Torgenson said. "Documentation and early clarity on coverage can help prevent future complications."

Important Steps Drivers Should Take This Holiday Season

Before Heading Out

Plan sober transportation if alcohol or impairing substances may be involved.

Understand that certain medications can impair driving.

Expect increased DUI patrols and enforcement activity during holiday weekends.

If You Are Stopped

Stay calm and follow lawful instructions.

Provide required documents.

Realize that field sobriety tests are voluntary.

Avoid unnecessary or speculative statements.

Request legal counsel if needed.

If You Are Involved in a DUI-Related Crash

Seek medical care immediately.

Follow instructions from law enforcement.

Document injuries, damage, and witness information when safe to do so.

Be cautious with recorded insurance statements until you understand your options.

Holiday Roadway Safety

Holiday enforcement efforts aim to reduce DUI-related injuries and fatalities during periods of increased travel. Understanding DUI laws, driver rights, and insurance implications helps Phoenix-area residents stay informed and prepared.

SOURCE Torgenson Law