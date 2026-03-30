Toro Energy Selects EarnDLT's Greentruth Marketplace to List Verified RNG Certificates from One of Its Many Sites

Partnership with RNGA Energy Group, LLC Brings Blockchain-Verified Clean Energy Certificates to Market

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EarnDLT®, a leading blockchain-enabled environmental attribute data platform, today announced that Toro Energy, a Texas-based landfill gas-to-energy company, has selected Greentruth.com as its marketplace to list verified Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) certificates generated from one of Toro's unique landfill gas-to-energy projects. The listing is being brought to market in partnership with RNGA Energy Group, LLC, a Louisiana-based energy solutions firm.

Greentruth - a member of the Earn Ecosystem

Toro Energy's project captures landfill methane — one of the most potent anthropogenic greenhouse gases — and converts it into commercially valuable RNG, directly displacing fossil fuel consumption. By listing its RNG certificates on Greentruth, Toro gains access to a transparent, blockchain-secured marketplace that connects verified clean commodity producers with corporate buyers seeking credible, auditable emissions reductions for their Scope 1 and Scope 3 carbon accounting obligations.

EarnDLT's proprietary Quantified Emissions Token® (QET) technology underpins every certificate listed on Greentruth, encoding verified lifecycle carbon-intensity data and chain-of-custody documentation from the point of production through physical combustion — aligned with leading GHG accounting and disclosure frameworks. This multi-framework alignment enables corporate buyers to deploy QET-RNG certificates with confidence.

"Toro Energy has spent years turning landfill liabilities into genuine environmental and economic assets," said Aaron Lohmann, CEO at EarnDLT. "Their California project exemplifies what the clean energy transition looks like in practice, and Greentruth is precisely the marketplace designed to connect that verified environmental value with the corporate buyers who need it most."

"This landfill gas to energy project represents exactly what Toro was built to do — capture a potent greenhouse gas, convert it into a clean energy commodity, and deliver measurable climate value to the companies that need it most. Partnering with EarnDLT and RNGA to list our RNG certificates on Greentruth gives our buyers the verified, auditable documentation they require to meet their net-zero commitments with confidence. This is how environmental integrity gets built into the supply chain from day one."

— Toro Energy

"Greentruth's blockchain-backed certificate delivery infrastructure removes the ambiguity that has historically slowed these transactions and gives both sides of the market exactly what they need - verified fuel attribute documentation from generation to burner-tip."

— David H. Mauney IV, President, RNGA Energy Group, LLC

Corporate buyers acquiring Toro's RNG certificates receive verified emissions reductions supported by full chain-of-custody documentation — from landfill capture through physical delivery confirmation. Greentruth's blockchain-secured infrastructure delivers this data in machine-readable format, equipping sustainability and procurement teams with the audit-ready evidence needed to meet Scope 1 and Scope 3 accounting obligations with confidence.

About EarnDLT®

EarnDLT is a New York City-based technology company dedicated to enabling sustainable commodities producers to unlock value from environmental attributes data. Through its Quantified Emissions Token® (QET) technology and the Greentruth marketplace, EarnDLT provides a blockchain-secured platform for the measurement, verification, trading, and reporting of machine-readable environmental attribute certificates — aligned with the GHGP Corporate Standard, SBTi Corporate Net-Zero Standard, CDP, TCR, and ISO 14064-3. Learn more at earndlt.com and greentruth.com.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy is an Austin, Texas-based renewable energy company specializing in landfill gas-to-energy projects, converting landfill methane into electricity and RNG for communities, landfill owners, and industrial customers. Learn more at torolfg.com.

About RNGA Energy Group, LLC

RNGA Energy Group, LLC is a New Iberia, Louisiana-based energy solutions company specializing in renewable natural gas and environmental commodities markets. http://www.rngaenergy.com/

Media Contact:

Monica Spiteri ∣ Head of Operations

EarnDLT

[email protected] ∣ 877-905-EARN (3276)

SOURCE Earn DLT, Inc.