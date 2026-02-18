Toro Giving Away a New Toro® Dingo® TX 450

Entry is open during the ARA Show and online through March 31, 2026

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toro is making a major splash at the American Rental Association (ARA) Show with a giveaway celebrating the Dingo's long-standing role as a rental fleet staple and rewarding one lucky winner with a refreshed model known for reliability, strong ROI, and productivity that helps meet end-customer demands. Attendees can visit the Toro booth (4626) at the ARA Show to get hands-on with updates to the new Toro® Dingo® TX 450 and TX 550, talk directly with the Toro team about exclusive ARA Show promotional pricing through the show program, and enter to win a Dingo TX 450 of their own.

The refreshed Dingo TX 450 is among the smallest and lightest walk-behind units on the market. It is specifically designed to operate in narrow passages, intuitive to operate and easy to transport..

"One lucky winner will experience the versatility of the Toro Dingo," says Kaitlyn Ingli, product marketing manager at Toro. "We couldn't be more excited. It's the type of machine that can greatly impact operations, right out of the gate — increasing ROI for rental houses and offering intuitive operation for renters."

While the Toro Dingo TX 450 and TX 550 compact utility loaders feature a refreshed design, they retain the familiar walk-behind style, straightforward controls and operating performance rental stores and end customers know and love. That continuity helps rental customers operate the machine with confidence, while rental operations benefit from faster turnarounds, fewer training demands and a smoother rental experience overall.

"No matter the industry, there's a task for the Toro Dingo TX 450 and TX 550," says Ingli. "They're compact so they can fit through narrow passageways and gates, lightweight so they maintain turf integrity, function intuitively using a joystick that raises, lowers, curls and dumps, and with more than 35 attachments can assist in nearly every corner of the job site."

Win a Toro Dingo TX 450, a proven high-performing, reliable machine that can increase rental fleet productivity and ROI. Stop by Toro booth 4626, check out the reimagined Toro Dingo TX 450 and TX 550, and enter onsite while you're at the show or head to the giveaway submission form to enter today. The giveaway is open through March 31, 2026.

About Toro

With roots dating back to 1914, Toro is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf and landscape maintenance, snow management, rental and construction equipment, and irrigation solutions. Through a strong network of distributors, dealers, retailers and rental stores in more than 125 countries, Toro helps customers care for their homes, golf courses, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial properties, construction sites and agricultural operations. To learn more, visit www.toro.com .

