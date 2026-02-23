Toro Zeroes in on Mower Engine Health to Kick Off Lawn Mower Maintenance Week

New "Mower Health Checklist" provides key tasks to eliminate the biggest engine threats

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toro is calling on homeowners and landscape professionals to prepare for spring by joining America's #1 Walk Mower Brand* in celebrating Lawn Mower Maintenance Week, March 1–7, 2026. This week serves as an annual reminder to perform the essential tune-ups on your walk or zero-turn mower that help prevent mid-season breakdowns.

While basic maintenance is familiar to many mower operators, Toro is drawing attention this year to the two biggest threats to the mower's engine: friction and heat.

Make sure to replace the mower's oil and air filter. Doing so keeps the engine in top shape, sparing users from an oil-related repair later.

"Heat is the silent killer of outdoor power equipment," says Wes Bollingmo, channel and product support manager at Toro. "Think of your mower like your own body. It needs to breathe to keep moving. Clear airflow keeps it cool, clean surfaces help shed heat and fresh oil reduces internal stress. If any of those are blocked, heat can build up and that's when failures happen."

This year, Toro encourages homeowners and landscape professionals to treat Lawn Mower Maintenance Week like an annual physical. The Mower Engine Health Checklist below can serve as an at-home, once-a-year checkup to help prevent overheating and keep mowers running reliably.

Check Your Vitals: Oil Quality and Level

Fresh, high-quality oil reduces internal friction, and maintaining correct quantities ensures proper lubrication. Oil carries heat away from moving parts to be cooled by the engine case; when levels run low, heat stays trapped around the piston and crankshaft, increasing the risk of failure.

Breathe In: Replace the Air Filter

A clogged air filter acts like a thermal blanket, trapping heat and causing poor running conditions. Replacing the filter allows the engine to pull in cool air, regulate temperature and maintain efficient combustion.

Breathe Out: Clear the Mower Deck

Dried grass clippings trapped under the deck disrupt airflow and trap heat. Scraping and washing the deck clean allows better airflow, reducing heat and resulting in a better cut.

Stress Test: Inspect Blades

Dull or unbalanced blades create excessive vibration, leading to costly component failures and generating unnecessary heat. Sharp, properly balanced blades help the mower run smoothly and efficiently.

Posture Check: Air Up the Tires

Low tire pressure tilts the mower causing an uneven cut and increased resistance, forcing the engine to work harder. Properly inflated tires keep the mower level for a smoother, cooler-running cut.

Whether at home or with the help of your local dealer, performing a routine check-up this Lawn Mower Maintenance Week can reduce breakdowns, extend equipment life and ensure you start the season with confidence.†

Discover additional spring lawn care tips, maintenance resources and replacement parts at toro.com . Toro invites you to join the conversation March 1–7 on social media using #LawnMowerMaintenanceWeek.

About Toro

With roots dating back to 1914, Toro is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow management, rental and construction equipment, and irrigation solutions. Through a strong network of distributors, dealers, retailers and rental stores in more than 125 countries, Toro helps customers care for golf courses, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties, construction sites and agricultural operations. More at: www.toro.com .

*Based on average OpenBrand unit and dollar share for walk behind mower market as of December 2025.

†Read the operator's manual carefully to learn how to operate and maintain your product properly and to avoid injury and product damage.

