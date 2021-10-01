Toronto-based cyber insurtech BOXX Insurance expands to United States, appoints Hilario Itriago as President of BOXX USA

BOXX Insurance Inc. announces expansion to USA

Insurtech leader Hilario Itriago appointed as President, BOXX USA

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hot off the heels of closing its Series A financing round and rapid growth in Canada, the BOXX Insurance Inc. team is pleased to announce its expansion to the US and its appointment of Hilario Itriago as BOXX USA President.

With this expansion, BOXX will bring its suite of cyber insurance products to the US, making it easier for American businesses, individuals and families to insure and defend themselves against cyber threats.

Itriago, who is based in Miami, has been instrumental in the expansion of the Insurtech ecosystem across the USA and Latin America. He has built an expert reputation over the last five years as investor and growth advisor of a portfolio of early and growth-state US Insurtech companies. Itriago joins the BOXX team after leading and developing venture company Rokk3r's Insurtech Division, which acquired the company he co-founded in 2016. Prior to this, Hilario was a C-Level executive of RSA Insurance Latin America's Division, where he contributed to its double digit growth over six years as COO and then as CEO, led the successful sale of its USD 1.2BN insurance premium business, with operations in six countries and more than 2,000 employees, to Colombian-based holding company Grupo SURA.

Said Vishal Kundi, CEO of BOXX, which he co-founded with Mike Senechal, of the appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Hilario to the team. Mike and I have known Hilario for nearly as long as we've been building BOXX and his knowledge, experience and passion are going to be huge assets for us. Hilario has spent the last few years on the development side of Insurtech and his decision to join us is an endorsement of and testament to all the work we've put in at BOXX – and we don't take that lightly. We couldn't have asked for someone more capable for this role."

On joining BOXX, Itriago said: "There is no doubt that cyber is the next frontier in risk management and prevention. I'm delighted to join BOXX at such an exciting time for the company, to help drive BOXX's next phase of growth into a market as important as the USA. Vishal and Mike have a bold vision, which the team has been executing relentlessly and I'm incredibly excited to work alongside them to bring BOXX's proposition to such a great market as this".

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance Inc. is privately-held with headquarters in Toronto, Canada. BOXX's vision is to help businesses, individuals and families stay ahead of, respond to and recover from cyber threats, putting their digital safety first.

For further information, please visit www.boxxinsurance.com.

SOURCE BOXX Insurance