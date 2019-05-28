Toronto Public Library partners with Ataccama to modernize data management practices across their library systems

Toronto Public Library is initiating a two-tiered, comprehensive data quality management project which entails the use of Ataccama ONE Data Quality Management to discover and resolve disparities through automated data cleansing. In addition, the process will lead to integration of TPL's current library interface with Ataccama ONE to allow its AI and machine learning capabilities to keep information about the current data quality state readily available.

"Ataccama's DQ solution is and will be a much anticipated and needed solution to managing complex and longstanding data quality challenges at TPL," states EY Park, Head of Information Management and CRM, Toronto Public Library.

For EY Park's full client interview see: https://www.ataccama.com/news/toronto-public-library-s-ey-park-talks-ai-data-ataccama

