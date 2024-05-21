Torres Trade Law, PLLC Receives the Prestigious President's E-Award

WASHINGTON and DALLAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Torres Trade Law, PLLC is delighted to announce that on May 14, 2024, it received the President's "E" Award ("E-for-Export") in a ceremony held at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington DC. The President's "E" Award was created by Executive Order of President John F. Kennedy in 1961, and it is the highest honor given to providers of services to exporters for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

"TORRES TRADE LAW has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion…The company's compliance and due diligence services which facilitated its clients' export growth were also notable," stated U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Ms. Raimondo further commented that "Torres Trade Law's achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs."

"We are so honored to be the only law firm to have received this prestigious award in the "E" Award for Export Service category this year," said Olga Torres, Founder and Managing Member of Torres Trade Law. "We will continue the good work and support exporters seeking international markets for their products, services, and technologies."

About Torres Trade Law

Torres Trade Law, PLLC is an international trade and national security law firm that assists clients with the import and export of goods, technology, services, and foreign investment matters. The law firm has extensive experience with the various regimes and agencies governing trade. Specific areas of expertise include:

Foreign Investment Regulatory Compliance (CFIUS/FOCI)

Customs, Exports & Economic Sanctions Law

Anti-Corruption Compliance

Audits: Customs, Exports, Anti-corruption

Enforcement Actions/Voluntary Disclosures of Violations to Government Agencies

Corporate Investigations

The firm was established with the goal of creating long-term client relationships by focusing on transparency, accountability, and cost-effectiveness.

