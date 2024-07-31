TORRID ANNOUNCES TOP 30 FINALISTS OF LARGEST EVER MODEL CASTING CALL

Voting Is Open to The Public Now Through August 7 to Select the Top 10

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Torrid Holdings Inc. ("Torrid" or the "Company") (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, announced today the top 30 finalists from their largest ever Casting Call, as the brand searches for their next model to be featured in future campaigns and shown off to the world. The finalists have been narrowed down from more than 11,000 applicants across the United States and Canada.

Starting today, July 31 through Aug. 7, consumers can visit https://m.cmpgn.page/HkHZVB to learn more about each finalist and vote for who should become a top 10 finalist. The selected 10 women, to be announced on Aug. 14, will get to partake in an exclusive modeling "boot camp" in Los Angeles, featuring a mentorship session with professional model Candice Huffine, and LA-based Influencer and CEO of Mujeres Social Digital Talent Agency, Kristal Heredia, along with photoshoots, digital content creation workshops, and more, to get hands-on experience and an inside look at the modeling industry.

"Over the past few months, we traveled across North America searching for our next model, and were unbelievably impressed by all the beautiful, confident, and incredible women that showed up and put themselves in the spotlight," said Vivian Alhorn, Chief Marketing Officer at Torrid. "It was incredibly challenging to narrow down the list, but we are beyond excited about this group of women and can't wait to see how the voters weigh in!"

Torrid 2024 Casting Call Top 30 Finalists Taylor Miller, 30, Covina, Calif. MeMe Myers, 28, Nashville, Tenn. Maria Espinoza, 23, Long Beach, Calif. Essence Sugar, 29, Jacksonville, Fla. Kaylee Slagus, 24, Sioux Falls, S.D. Emma Manning, 24, New Westminster, British Columbia Natalie Monet, 36, South Gate, Calif. Kaniah Marks, 22, Moreno Valley, Calif. Kelly Buol, 32, Lexington, Minn. Chanel Bailey, 26, Albany, Ore. Tanisha Kelly Garrett, 30, Detroit Jordan White, 24, Willingboro, N.J. Lorena Casas, 34, Fontana, Calif. Rebekah Furtado, 26, Windham, Maine Preeya Singh, 18, Mesa, Ariz. Myleasha McCurry, 30, Maplewood, Minn. Olivia Muniz, 19, Linden, N.J. Gabrielle Turner, 27, Los Angeles Gisela Crespo, 31, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico Ashley Kreider, 31, Atlanta Kimberly Howell, 32, San Antonio Melissa Wachter, 29, Hagerstown, Md. Leann Bernal, 23, Laredo, Texas Lindsay Graham, 22, Fredericton, New Brunswick Patricia Burnett, 25, Miami Olivia Grand, 19, Ellsworth, Wis. Miel Melendez, 27, Queens, N.Y. Erica Smith, 26, Richmond, Va. Asante Vokwana, 27, Surrey, British Columbia Sarah Obst, 24, Toronto

The grand prize winner of the Torrid 2024 Casting Call will be announced on Sept. 4 and featured in a 2025 campaign photoshoot, and will receive a $2,000 cash prize, a full year's wardrobe from Torrid (valued at $15,000), and an opportunity to be signed with a global talent management agency.

For more information and to vote, please visit torrid.com/castingcall2024 .

About Torrid

Torrid is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates, and accessories in North America aimed at fashionable women who are curvy and wear sizes 10 to 30. Torrid is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear, and accessories.

SOURCE Torrid