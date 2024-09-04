TORRID ANNOUNCES WINNER OF 2024 NATIONWIDE MODEL CASTING CALL

"Essence impressed us all from the minute we met her at the Los Angeles Casting Event. Even with zero modeling experience, she is so natural and comfortable in front of the camera—and more importantly her vibrancy and authenticity really emulate the core values of Torrid," said Vivian Alhorn, Chief Marketing Officer. "We are absolutely thrilled to introduce her to the world as the newest member of the Torrid family."

The casting call lasted six months with in-store events at over 100 various mall locations nationwide and a selective review process. Initially narrowed down to a top 30, candidates were publicly voted to the top 10. The finalists traveled to Los Angeles last month for a professional model boot camp featuring a full day modeling mentorship and content creation workshop, where Sugar showcased her modeling abilities and secured the winning spot.

"I feel so overwhelmed with joy and excitement," said Essence Sugar, 2024 Torrid Model Casting Call winner, "to have this opportunity to continue to work with Torrid—and create spaces where I see people that look like me. There's this rare feeling you get when you are able to be comfortable and confident in yourself. If I can contribute to other people feeling this way, what more can I do with my life? I am just so grateful."

Sugar will be featured in a Torrid 2025 campaign photoshoot, receive a $2,000 cash prize and a full year's wardrobe from Torrid (valued at $15,000). She also has the opportunity to be signed with a global talent management agency. To learn more about Sugar and the 2024 Torrid Model Casting Call, please visit Torrid.com/CastingCall2024 .

"We can't wait to work with Essence and continue to highlight the other finalists in our marketing. This has been such an amazing experience for all of us here at Torrid," said CMO Vivian Alhorn. "The positive feedback we've received from the Casting Call has been incredible, and we're already looking ahead to 2025…so stay tuned!"

