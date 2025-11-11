TORRID CROWNS FIVE WINNERS ACROSS FIVE GENERATIONS IN CASTING CALL 2025

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Torrid, the leading fashion destination for curvy women sizes 10–30, has named the five winners for this year's Casting Call. Representing five different generations, the winners span from their late teens to their 50s–It's the first time in the brand's history that multiple generations are represented in a single campaign.

The winners of the 2025 Casting Call are Anna W. from San Juan, Texas (18-19), Aleena C. from La Puente, California (20-30), Faith L. from Pensacola, Florida (30-40), Tiff B. from Los Angeles, California (40-50) and Tish M. from Nashville, Tennessee (50+).

Congratulations to each winner, who will receive a $15,000 Torrid wardrobe, $5,000 in cash, and a starring role in Torrid's 2026 campaign.

"We don't care about shape. We don't care about height. We care about you feeling beautiful in your skin and loving your body and your curves at every age and stage of life. We're so proud of all our contestants. We will never stop showing up for you and celebrating everything you are." -Vivian Alhorn, CMO of Torrid

The evolution of Casting Call reflects Torrid's deep commitment to spotlighting real women, authentic stories, and diverse styles across generations. What began as a model search has transformed into a powerful platform for women to represent the brand, share their journeys, and inspire others.

This year's multi-generational format marks a bold new chapter for Casting Call, celebrating beauty, confidence, and individuality at every age. As Torrid continues to expand its family of brands including Festi, Nightfall, Retro Chic, Belle Isle, Studio, and LoveSick these winners will play an essential role in bringing those stories to life and connecting with a vibrant community of women who define beauty on their own terms.

The progression of this iconic campaign underscores Torrid's promise to keep championing inclusivity and authentic representation, ensuring that more women than ever take center stage.

About Torrid

Torrid is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America aimed at fashionable women who are curvy and wear sizes 10 to 30. Torrid is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear, and accessories.

TORRID

@torrid | www.torrid.com

Affiliate available through AWIN and Skimlinks

Media Contact:

Hayley Simkin

CLD PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Torrid