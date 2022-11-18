Torry Harris Integration Solutions joins Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.

NEW YORK and BRISTOL, England and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), a recognized leader in integration strategy and API-driven digital transformation delivery, joined the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Karthik TS, Head - Center of Excellence at Torry Harris Integration Solutions, will be a key contributor, sharing his thoughts and best practices on digital ecosystems and integration driven digital transformation, through the Forbes channel. Over the last two decades, Karthik has worked extensively with Telcos, Banks and Energy majors, helping define their integration strategy and onwards to realize specific digital business objectives. In his current role, he spearheads organization-wide initiatives, productizing solutions to accelerate enterprise digital imperatives. Karthik has co-authored the book – 'Digital API Economy - Beneficiaries, Enablers and Catalysts.'

"We are honored to welcome Karthik TS into the community," said Scott Gerber, Founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

"It's an honor to join the Forbes Technology Council. This will be a great opportunity to share my knowledge and the collective experience of our company in integration and API-driven digital transformation and to collaborate with like-minded leaders across the world," said Karthik.

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting and delivery services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management, IoT, and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), and Paris (France). Follow us LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com .

Media Contact:

Diganta Kumar Barooah

[email protected]

+91-80-41827200

Torry Harris Integration Solutions

SOURCE Torry Harris Integration Solutions