Torry Harris Launches DigitMarket - a B2B2C Platform-for-Platforms

DigitMarket - a multi-vendor marketplace framework offered by THBS is a suite of products and services that allow businesses to quickly expose their assets, inventory, availability of time or services through an API framework that allows real-time integration. It is the only toolkit that allows an enterprise to distribute tools, to foster a platform economy. It allows white-labelling of the tools, thereby helping make DigitMarket their branded offering.

The DigitMarket toolkit is a highly customizable solution that allows an enterprise to:

Digitalize their business providers through a branded platform offering Provide their internal capabilities for consumption to a multitude of business providers and their end-consumers Provide tools for automated access, content curation etc. for the platform participants

Torry Harris' focus has been to foster B2B2C integration by helping enterprises digitize themselves and their customers through downloadable products and services. The company is implementing successful API based transformation programs in leading CSPs and traditional brick and mortar companies. For over two decades, the company is recognized by analysts and clients for specialist solutions that advocate the use of "meaningful integration" to go digital.

More information at https://www.thbs.com & https://digitmarket.com

About THBS:

Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS) is a multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. It specializes in the areas of Full life-cycle API Management, IoT Integration Solutions and SOA/API-based Digital Transformation Services. THBS is a CMMI level 3 certified company and its security management system is ISO 27001 certified. The company has its offshore development centres in Bangalore & Gurgaon (India). It has offices in Bristol (UK), New Jersey (USA), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France) and Vienna (Austria).

Products offered by THBS include:

1. API-o-Blocks: A comprehensive full lifecycle API Management product that enables progressive participation in the API economy. http://www.thbs.com/products/api-management-api-o-blocks

2. API Connect: A full-strength API gateway to stagger and police connections. https://apiconnect.io/

3. IoT Glue: A universal remote control to connect the IoT World. A mobile enabled integration framework to glue disparate IoT devices: http://www.thbs.com/products/internet-of-things-iot-glue

Visit http://www.thbs.com to know more about the company, its services & products.

Contacts:

Torry Harris Business Solutions

Diganta Kumar Barooah

E-mail: marketing@thbs.com

Tel: +91-80-41827200



SOURCE Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS)