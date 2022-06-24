Tortilla Market - 54% of Growth to Originate from North America| Tortilla Chips Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Tortilla Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the tortilla market by Product (Tortilla chips, Pre-cooked tortilla, and Tortilla mix) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa).

The tortilla market share growth in the tortilla chips segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing per capita consumption in developed regions such as North America and Europe is the major growth driver for this product segment. In addition, as taste preferences vary across regions, global marketers have introduced new products, and it has increased the sales of flavored tortilla chips.

The tortilla Market is segmented as below:

Product

Tortilla Chips



Pre-cooked Tortilla



Tortilla Mix

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments – Download Sample Now!

Tortilla Market Driver

The key factor driving the global tortilla industry growth is the increasing demand for convenience foods. The demand for convenience and easy-to-prepare food products has increased because of rapid urbanization and the high participation of women in the workforce. The global urban population increased to 56.5% by 2021.

Moreover, according to The World Bank Group, in 2021, the percentage of women in the global labor workforce was 47.7%. Hence, the demand for convenience foods and fast foods such as tortillas is increasing. In addition, exposure to international cultures and lifestyles encourages people to experiment with different cuisines such as tortillas.

The popularity of tortillas is increasing in many developed and developing countries as on-the-go foods are widely preferred by the working population in such countries. Thus, such factors will drive market growth in the coming years.

Get Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Tortilla Market.

Tortilla Market Trend

The rising demand for gluten-free tortillas is one of the key tortilla market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Gluten causes inflammation of the gut in almost 80% of consumers. Its consumption might lead to hypothyroidism and type 1 diabetes and also it can cause the intestinal cells to die prematurely because of inflammation.

Thus, owing to the awareness of the health implications of gluten, consumers are increasingly looking for gluten-free tortillas. Many food manufacturers are offering gluten-free tortillas in their portfolios to cater to the demands of customers who want to avoid gluten. This will create growth opportunities for the global tortilla market during the forecast period.

To know about other trends & challenges - Request a Sample Report

Related Reports:

Glucuronolactone Market by End-user, Grade Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Grape Juice Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tortilla Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.38 Regional analysis North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, UK, Brazil, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arandas Tortilla Co. Inc., Arevalo Foods Inc., Azteca Foods Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Eagle Foods Australia, Easy Food Inc., El Milagro Inc., Fiesta Tortillas, Franco Whole Foods, General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, La Tortilla Factory, LIVEN S.A.U., Ole Mexican Foods Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Teasdale Foods Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Utz Quality Foods LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Tortilla chips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Tortilla chips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Tortilla chips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Tortilla chips - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Tortilla chips - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pre-cooked tortilla - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Pre-cooked tortilla - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Pre-cooked tortilla - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Pre-cooked tortilla - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pre-cooked tortilla - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Tortilla mix - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Tortilla mix - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Tortilla mix - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Chart on Tortilla mix - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Tortilla mix - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Brazil- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Brazil- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Brazil- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Brazil- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Mexico- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Mexico- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Mexico- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Mexico- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Argentina- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Argentina- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Argentina- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Argentina- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand for convenience foods

8.1.2 Rise in number of initiatives to improve agricultural output

8.1.3 Expansion in retail landscape

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuations in food commodity prices

8.2.2 Stringent regulations

8.2.3 High number of product recalls

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Rising demand for gluten-free tortillas

8.4.2 Rising demand from mobile food service outlet

8.4.3 Rising prominence of private label brands

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arandas Tortilla Co. Inc.

Exhibit 93: Arandas Tortilla Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 94: Arandas Tortilla Co. Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 95: Arandas Tortilla Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Arevalo Foods Inc.

Exhibit 96: Arevalo Foods Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 97: Arevalo Foods Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 98: Arevalo Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Azteca Foods Inc.

Exhibit 99: Azteca Foods Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 100: Azteca Foods Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 101: Azteca Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Bunge Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Bunge Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 103: Bunge Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 104: Bunge Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 105: Bunge Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 106: Bunge Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 107: Cargill Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 108: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 109: Cargill Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 110: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Eagle Foods Australia

Exhibit 111: Eagle Foods Australia - Overview

Exhibit 112: Eagle Foods Australia - Product / Service

Exhibit 113: Eagle Foods Australia - Key offerings

10.9 Easy Food Inc.

Exhibit 114: Easy Food Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 115: Easy Food Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 116: Easy Food Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 El Milagro Inc.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio