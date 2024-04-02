Tory Burch and BofA Unveil Free Online Educational Resource for Women Entrepreneurs

Builds on 10-year Partnership, $100M Capital Deployed to Women-Owned Businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America and the Tory Burch Foundation today unveiled a new pillar in their long-term commitment to empower women entrepreneurs. The Tory Burch Foundation Business Webinars presented by Bank of America is a virtual program featuring education on a range of entrepreneurial topics and a robust content library for on-demand learning. It is poised to be the largest, free online educational resource available for women entrepreneurs -- building on a decade-long partnership-- including The Tory Burch and Bank of America Capital Program, which provided more than $100 million in low-cost capital to women entrepreneurs.

Tory Burch

Women have created about half of the new small businesses launched since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

"It takes more than a great idea and determination to build a business; it takes resources," said Tory Burch, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Tory Burch. "When we equip founders with expert insights, we create a catalyst for economic growth and job creation. With Bank of America's help, the reach of this program will be truly transformative."

Targeting early-stage, women-led businesses in all industries, Business Webinars will provide expert instruction and takeaway learning materials. The sessions will be offered live and on-demand -- for free -- on the Tory Burch Foundation website and YouTube.

"Through our 10-year partnership with the Tory Burch Foundation and our extensive work with small business clients, we know that women entrepreneurs need greater access – whether that's access to training, mentorship, networks, capital or markets," said Pam Seagle, Global Women's Program Executive at Bank of America. "This is a one-of-a-kind platform that has potential to reach millions of women entrepreneurs who wouldn't have had access to a resource like this before."

Sessions will be hosted on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. ET by Tory Burch Foundation staff and subject matter experts.

The Tory Burch Foundation empowers women entrepreneurs in the United States by providing access to capital, education and community: the Fellows Program has provided $1,850,000 in grants to help 280 women grow their businesses; the Capital Program, powered by Bank of America distributed $100 million dollars in low-interest loans to 5,600 women entrepreneurs; the Women of Color Grant Program has deployed $3,200,000 in grants to 240 small business; and annually the Foundation provides online education to more than 650,000 people.

Footnote:

Women's Small Business Ownership and Entrepreneurship Report - 2023

