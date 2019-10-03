TOS Announces Obesity Journal Symposium Winners

The editorial team of Obesity , the flagship scientific journal of TOS, will host the seventh annual Obesity Journal Symposium . The journal symposium will be held from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Mandalay Bay C at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nev.

The journal's editor-in-chief, Eric Ravussin, PhD, and associate editor-in-chief, Donna H. Ryan, MD, will begin the symposium with a State of the Journal presentation. An author of each winning paper will then give a 10-minute oral presentation followed by a 5-minute discussion. The winning papers also will be featured in a special section of the November 2019 edition of Obesity.

"This year's Symposium is an opportunity to see and hear presentations on a range of research topics from bariatric surgery to prevention," said Ryan, professor emerita at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center of the Louisiana State University System in Baton Rouge.

Authors and presentations of this year's five winning papers are:

Michael C. Wong, BS: Children and Adolescents' Anthropometrics Body Composition from 3D Optical Surface Scans, University of Hawai'i at Manoa.

Evan P. Nadler, MD, MBA: The Pattern of Biliary Disease Following Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy in Adolescents, Children's National Health System.

Kai Ling Kong, PhD: Early Non-Food Parent-Infant Interactions and the Development of Obesity in a High-Risk, Diverse Sample. State University of New York at Buffalo.

Moriah P. Bellissimo, MS, RD: Plasma High-Resolution Metabolomics Differentiates Adults with Normal Weight Obesity from Lean Individuals. Emory University.

Tera L. Fazzino, PhD: Hyper-Palatable Foods: Development of a Quantitative Definition and Application to the United States Food System Database, University of Kansas.

