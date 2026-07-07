Tosch.ai™ Becomes the "Trusted Advisor" for College Sports with Launch of Individual Athlete and Coach Analytics

New data and insights give coaches, athletic directors, sports agents, student-athletes, and fans a single source of truth for understanding college sports

ANDOVER, Mass., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosch.ai™, inc., a proprietary AI-powered data platform that aggregates, analyzes, and delivers college athletics data and insights, today announced the addition of individual athlete and coach analytics, expanding its centralized data platform for college athletics. Tosch.ai is becoming the place where everyone connected to college sports goes to find the same trusted numbers, whether they're managing a roster, weighing a transfer decision, evaluating a coaching hire, or simply trying to understand a team's season. This enhancement builds on the initial platform launch that focused on team performance stats in November 2025.

A platform built for every corner of the college sports ecosystem

With today's release, users can put individual athlete performance data and coaching analytics to work in the ways that matter most to them:

Coaches can evaluate talent, identify roster gaps, and build stronger recruiting and transfer strategies using objective, up-to-date data instead of fragmented spreadsheets and scouting notes.

can evaluate talent, identify roster gaps, and build stronger recruiting and transfer strategies using objective, up-to-date data instead of fragmented spreadsheets and scouting notes. Athletic directors and administrators can benchmark their program performance against current and future competitors, track coaching and staff trends, and make resourcing and personnel decisions backed by data rather than instinct alone.

can benchmark their program performance against current and future competitors, track coaching and staff trends, and make resourcing and personnel decisions backed by data rather than instinct alone. Sports agents and advisors can identify breakout performers, evaluate market opportunity for their clients, and support transfer or NIL conversations with credible, data-driven context.

can identify breakout performers, evaluate market opportunity for their clients, and support transfer or NIL conversations with credible, data-driven context. Student-athletes can benchmark their own performance against peers at their position, understand how roster movement affects their opportunity to compete, and make more informed decisions about their development and future, including transfer or NIL considerations.

can benchmark their own performance against peers at their position, understand how roster movement affects their opportunity to compete, and make more informed decisions about their development and future, including transfer or NIL considerations. Sports enthusiasts, media, and analysts can dig deeper into roster turnover, coaching changes, and conference performance, gaining the kind of detailed insight that was previously available only to programs themselves.

What's new on the platform

The enhanced platform now has millions of new data points that include:

Detailed individual player statistics from the 2021 season through today

Position-level roster movement and turnover analysis, including new, returning, and departed athletes; year-over-year roster turnover; and position opportunity metrics

Full coaching staff data and trends including turnover

With this new data, users can track athlete performance trends, compare athletes across programs, evaluate roster depth, inform data-driven recruiting and transfer decisions, identify breakout performers and recruiting opportunities, and assess coaching and staff performance, all from a single platform built to serve the whole college sports community.

"College athletics has become one of the most data-intensive and rapidly changing environments in sports," said Shawne Robinson, Founder and CEO of Tosch.ai. "Programs are navigating roster turnover, recruiting competition, conference realignment, growing private investment in sports, and increasing pressure to make decisions quickly. But it's not just programs that feel that pressure. Athletes are managing their own careers, agents are advising clients through a fast-moving market, and fans want to understand what's really happening behind the headlines. Our goal is for Tosch.ai to become the trusted advisor of college athletics: the single place every stakeholder turns to for trusted, real-time insight."

By automating data collection and surfacing actionable insights, Tosch.ai helps athletic departments do more with fewer resources, while also giving athletes, agents, and fans a level of access and clarity that has historically been out of reach. The result is less time spent gathering information and more time spent on strategy, recruiting, athlete development, and informed decision-making at every level of the sport.

Today, Tosch.ai provides data and insights from ~2,000 colleges and universities in NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA, 3C2A and NWAC, creating the most comprehensive college athletics dataset available on a single platform.

To learn more about Tosch.ai or schedule a demo, please visit www.tosch.ai.

About Tosch.ai™, inc.

Tosch.ai is a proprietary AI-powered data platform that aggregates, analyzes, and delivers college athletics data and insights, bringing clarity and confidence to some of the most consequential decisions in college athletics. Tosch.ai provides useful information to anyone in the college sports ecosystem, including coaches, athletic directors, student-athletes, agents, and sports enthusiasts. Founded by father-son team Shawne and Myles Robinson, Tosch.ai is committed to democratizing access to college sports data. To learn more, visit www.tosch.ai.

SOURCE Tosch.ai