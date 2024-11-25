TÖST Beverages Launches "TÖST Maker™", Using Artificial Intelligence to Help Consumers Express Gratitude

When visitors land at tostthemoment.com, they simply enter the relationship, occasion, and tone for the toast, plus any personal touches that will help bolster the prose. From there, the site does the heavy lifting, generating a toast for the given occasion that is totally unique to you. Want to make a heartfelt speech for a retiring boss at your company holiday party? Or perhaps a heartfelt thanks to a cousin hosting Thanksgiving for the first time? How about a casual toast for your best friend's birthday party? The TÖST Maker™ harnesses and humanizes AI technology to create picture-perfect sentiments each and every time, no matter the occasion, relation or tone.

"We believe this initiative will solve a major pain point for consumers when it comes to blending creative flair with public speaking," said Jess Daponte, Chief Marketing Officer of TÖST Beverages. "We created TÖST so all people can come together and celebrate moments of joy. The TÖST Maker™ is a fun and thoughtful new way to do just that. This leans into TÖST's commitment to engage consumers through the power of play and elevate any moment with sophisticated charm. We hope consumers will experiment with the TÖST Maker™ this holiday season and beyond, and for it to be a continued resource for people celebrating all of life's most toastable moments."

The launch of the TÖST Maker™ is TÖST's first interactive, 360 digital marketing campaign. The brand will enact digital display ads in target markets across the country, on-premises and retail marketing activations utilizing QR-code based creative that drives to tostthemoment.com, organic & paid social media, and a targeted influencer and public relations campaign.

Try the TÖST Maker™ this holiday season by visiting tostthemoment.com .

About TÖST Beverages

Founded in 2017, TÖST Beverages stands as a leader in the non-alcoholic sparkling beverage category. Deliciously crafted with berries and botanicals, TÖST (Original and Rosé) is a refreshing, alcohol-free bubbly made to elevate moments big and small. TÖST provides a sophisticated drinking experience with an all-natural, low calorie blend of white tea, ginger, and citrus, for a refreshingly dry taste. For more information, please visit https://tostbeverages.com/ . For the most up-to-date news, follow TÖST Beverages on Instagram , Facebook , and X .

SOURCE TÖST Beverages