Tot Squad's Parenting Services Now Available on Walmart.com and Select Walmart Stores

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tot Squad , the innovative technology platform dedicated to supporting parents with everything from sleep consulting to feeding support and car seat installation, today announced that its services are now available at Walmart - both in-store and online - and can easily be added to baby registries, purchased independently, or added-on to a product purchase. By offering expecting parents the option to register for services and experiences, Tot Squad's experts serve as the proverbial "village" - or "squad" - for new parents.

Founder and CEO, Jennifer Beall Saxton

"Walmart is committed to supporting parents from the exhausting and exciting early days with a newborn through the toddler years, and is excited to offer customers another resource to help make everything in between a little easier with Tot Squad," said Lauren Uppington, vice president, omni merchandising baby hardlines, Walmart. "From car seat set up to breastfeeding coaches, Tot Squad can help the millions of parents who shop with us each week for their baby needs."

How Tot Squad x Walmart works:

Looking for a car seat or breast pump and help getting it set up correctly? First, locate the product you would like. On its page on Walmart.com, simply select the option under "Get Expert Help" before adding the item and service to your cart or registry, and a consultation with one of Tot Squad's experts will be included in your purchase. If in-store, tags with QR codes will be located throughout the baby department in select stores that can be scanned to buy support from Tot Squad.

Tot Squad has experts available for a variety of parenting needs, so keep an eye out for the "Get Expert Help" option (online) and QR codes (in-store). Some of Tot Squad's top experts include:

Sleep Consultants

From newborns to toddlers, our experts help solve common sleep challenges so that baby, and Mom and Dad, get a good night's sleep

Breastfeeding Coaches and Lactation Support

Breastfeeding is the hardest part of bringing a new baby home for millions of families

Diet and Nutrition Experts

Diet support for pregnant and breastfeeding moms



Feeding support for babies, such as how to introduce a bottle, formula, or solids; or dealing with picky eating or food allergies

Car Seat Technicians

With as many as 95% of car seats installed incorrectly, and car accidents as a leading cause of death for children, most families need this crucial support

Jennifer Beall Saxton, Founder and CEO, Tot Squad, said: "As a new mom, I was delighted to receive so many amazing products off my baby registry, but I quickly realized that what I really needed was HELP! I struggled with breastfeeding and sleep training, and researching providers in a sleep-deprived state was nearly impossible. I created Tot Squad to increase the trust and transparency in the process of finding the support new parents need, and now for the first time ever, that support can be seamlessly included as part of your Walmart baby registry."

Own The Night

Tot Squad is participating in a number of omni-channel activations at Walmart this spring in conjunction with their Baby Days promotion. The Own the Night campaign - in 3,200 stores via partnership with Kimberly-Clark (Huggies) and Johnson & Johnson - is highlighting Tot Squad's sleep consulting to support healthy bedtime routines.

Walmart x talkshoplive: Tot Squad

Interested in learning more about car seat safety and Tot Squad's offerings with Walmart? CEO of Tot Squad, Jen Saxton, will be participating in a shoppable livestream event on February 25, 2022 at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET, which can be accessed at www.walmartshoplive.com .

For more information on Tot Squad and its offerings, visit www.totsquad.com . To add Tot Squad's services to a Walmart baby registry or purchase services directly, please visit www.walmart.com/totsquad.

About Tot Squad

TotSquad.com is a curated marketplace that connects parents with services, delivered via video chat or in-person. From pregnancy to the playground, Tot Squad's mission is to improve access to affordable services like sleep, lactation consulting, car seat installation and more. This is the second baby services company founded by CEO, Jennifer Beall Saxton, and Tot Squad has served nearly 100,000 families. For more information, visit TotSquad.com or follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

Media Contact

Samantha Radach

Opportunity PR (for Tot Squad)

[email protected]

949.920.2834

SOURCE Tot Squad