Total Logistics Market Report 2020 - Current State of the Market, Influencing Factors, Strategic Decisions, Regional Differences
Feb 06, 2020, 13:30 ET
This report:
- Looks at the current state of the overall logistics market from a range of perspectives.
- Assesses the factors that have shaped the logistics market in the past and those that will transform it in the future.
- Analyses the key strategic decisions that have to be made in light of the most important trends, risks and challenges facing the sector.
- Examines the key regional differences across the world as well as viewing the benefits and risks of globalized supply chains.
In addition to the roles of the contract logistics and freight forwarding sectors, it also examines the dynamics of the express parcels, container shipping, air cargo, road freight and intermodal industries. This analysis features the key characteristics of each market, explains their development and structure and highlights key trends driving their growth trajectories.
It also sizes the logistics market, giving the breakdown of the size of each market globally, as well as in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. The report also features forecasts of the compound annual growth rate for the next five years in these regions.
The report gives details of the key technologies disrupting the industry. As supply chains become more complex, the development of new solutions that provide greater visibility, more information and increased efficiency can give vital competitive advantages.
Key Questions Answered
- How fast is the total logistics market expected to grow over the next 4 years?
- How is the US/China trade war affecting logistics markets and supply chains? What are the impositions of the Phase 1 deal?
- What is the continuous effect of Digitilisation on logistics markets?
- How fast is cross border e-commerce growing? And how does cross border e-commerce potential impact markets and supply chains?
- Which logistics markets are growing the fastest, and why?
- What is shaping global logistics markets?
Key Findings
- The report estimates that the total global logistics market size in 2019 amounted to 6 trillion.
- Asia-Pacific is the largest logistics market. Its logistics spend is estimated to amount to more than 2.6 trillion, nearly 45% of global logistics spend.
- Urbanisation is a disruptor to both the express and road freight sectors.
- US/China imports for air and sea have contracted for the first time since 2009.
- Automotive supply chains will undergo a radical transformation over the next decade as the internal combustion engine is phased out in favour of alternative propulsion systems.
Key Topics Covered
1. What is Shaping the Global Logistics Markets?
1.1 The Modern Global Logistics Industry
1.2 Trade and Globalisation
1.3 World Trade Growth
1.4 Global to Regional Trade Networks
1.5 The Importance of Megacities on Supply Chains
1.6 Just-In-Case Manufacturing
1.7 Modern Supply Chain Management Practice
1.7.1 The Impact of Supply Chain Management Practice on Logistics
1.8 Centralisation of Inventory
1.9 Outsourcing Logistics
1.9.1 Why Outsource Logistics?
1.10 Evolution Towards Value-Adding Services
2. An Industry in Transformation: Consolidation
2.1 Consolidation and Fragmentation in the Logistics Industry
2.2 Key Industry Trends
2.3 Options for Growth
2.4 Acquisition Strategies
2.5 The Emergence Of The Mega-Carrier
2.6 The Future of the Global Logistics Industry
3. Logistics Market Development by Geography
3.1 Influences on Market Characteristics
3.2 Africa: Summary
3.3 Latin America: Summary
3.4 Middle East: Summary
3.5 Asia-Pacific: Summary
3.6 Europe: Summary
3.7 North America: Summary
3.8 US-China Trade War
3.9 Megacity Logistics
4. The Emergence of Logistics Clusters
4.1 Where to Locate Distribution Centers?
4.2 Centralisation of Distribution in Europe
4.3 Centralisation of Distribution in the United States
4.4 Key Distribution Hubs in China
5. Freight Forwarding
5.1 The Freight Forwarding Industry: Market Update
5.2 Digital Forwarders and Platforms
5.3 Structure of the Freight Forwarding Industry
5.4 Modal Choice
5.5 Fragmentation and Consolidation
5.6 The Restructuring of The Freight Forwarding Sector
5.7 Freight Forwarding Market Dynamics
5.8 Freight Forwarding Profitability
6. Contract Logistics
6.1 The Contract Logistics Industry: Market Update
6.2 Emergence of A Global Industry
6.3 Selecting the Right Logistics Service Provider
6.4 Financial Contracts
6.5 Sales Cycle Times, Contracts and Relationships
6.5.1 Enhancing Value Through Deeper Relationships
6.5.2 Collaboration
7. European Road Freight/US Trucking
7.1 Europe Road Freight Industry: Market Update
7.1.1 Europe Road Freight Industry: Market Update Technology & Innovation
7.2 Europe Road Freight Industry: Market Structure
7.3 Drivers of European Road Freight Growth
7.4 Europe Road Freight: Cost Structure
7.5 Road Freight Rates
7.6 European Road Freight: Profitability and Company Failure
7.7 European Road Freight: Cabotage
7.8 European Road Freight: Driver Shortages
7.9 US Trucking Industry Market Update
7.10 Trucking Industry - LTL and FTL
8. Express Parcels
8.1 The Express Parcels Industry: Market Update
8.2 The Express Parcels Industry: Market Development
8.3 The Origins of the Express Parcels Industry
8.4 Market Definitions and Structure
8.5 Express Operating Model - Hub and Spoke
8.6 Long-Term Trends in the Express Sector
8.7 Disruption in the Express Sector
9. Air Cargo
9.1 Air Cargo: Market Update
9.2 Air Cargo: Market Structure
9.3 Air Cargo Industry Players
9.4 Air Cargo Process
9.5 A Sustainable Air Cargo Sector
10. Container Shipping
10.1 Container Shipping: Market Update
10.2 Container Shipping Market Demand & Supply
10.3 Container Shipping Market Strategies
10.4 Container Shipping Market Structure
11. Intermodal Rail
11.1 Intermodal Market Update
11.2 European Intermodal Market
11.3 North American Intermodal Market
12. Total Logistics Market Size and Forecast
12.1 Total Logistics Market Size - Global
12.1.2 Total Logistics Market Size - Global Forecast
12.2 Total Logistics Market Size - Asia-Pacific
12.3 Total Logistics Market Size - Europe
12.4 Total Logistics Market Size - North America
12.5 Total Logistics Market Size Definitions and Methodology
13. Supply Chain Technologies
13.1 Increasing Supply Chain Complexity
13.2 What Is Supply Chain Management Software?
13.3 Supply Chain Executive Systems
13.3.1 Transport Management Systems (TMS)
13.3.2 Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)
13.3.3 Global Trade Management Systems (GTM)
13.3.4 International Transport Management Systems (ITMS)
13.3.5 Freight Exchanges
14. Supply Chain Dynamics of Vertical Sectors
14.1 Automotive Logistics
14.1.1 Production Concepts in Automotive Logistics
14.1.2 Supply Chain Geography of the Automotive Sector
14.1.3 Dealerships, Retailing and Logistics
14.1.4 Different Types of Inbound Logistics Operations
14.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics
14.2.1 The Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market
14.2.2 The Role of the Outsourced Logistics Provider
14.3 Consumer Goods and Retail Logistics
14.3.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Sector
14.3.2 Regionalisation Of Supply Chain Geographies
14.3.3 Durable Goods Supply Chains
14.3.4 Retail Supply Chain Trends
14.3.5 Diversification of Retailer Product Offering
14.4 High Tech Supply Chains
14.4.1 Transport of High Tech Goods
14.4.2 High Tech Logistics Services
14.5 Field Services & Spare Parts Logistics
15. Risks in Global Supply Chains
15.1 Rebalancing 'external' and 'internal' risks
15.2 Quantifying Supply Chain Risk
15.3 Types of Supply Chain Risk
15.4 External Threats to Supply Chains
15.5 Unknown Unknowns
15.6 Sector Resilience to Threats
16. The e-commerce Logistics Phenomenon
16.1 E-commerce Trends
16.2 The Impact of e-retailing on Logistics
16.3 Reverse Logistics
16.4 Delivery Points
16.5 Logistics Costs for Online Retailers
17. Supply Chain Innovation and Disruption
17.1 The End of Business as Usual
17.2 Supply Chain Logistics: Ripe for Disruption
17.3 The Internet of Things
17.4 Blockchain
17.5 Augmented Reality
17.6 Drones
17.7 Autonomous Vehicles
17.7.1 Autonomous Transport in Warehouses
17.8 3D Printing
18. Ethical and Sustainable Supply Chain Strategies
18.1 Profits, Planet and People - The 'Triple' Advantage
18.2 Environmental Issues in Supply Chain and Logistics
18.3 Government Policy and Transport Emissions
18.3.1 Road Freight
18.3.2 Air Cargo
18.3.3 Rail and Intermodal
18.3.4 Shipping
18.3.5 Warehousing
18.4 Ethical Supply Chains
18.4.1 Downstream Supply Chain Issues
