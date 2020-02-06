Total Logistics Market Report 2020 - Current State of the Market, Influencing Factors, Strategic Decisions, Regional Differences

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Total Logistics 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report:

Looks at the current state of the overall logistics market from a range of perspectives.

Assesses the factors that have shaped the logistics market in the past and those that will transform it in the future.

Analyses the key strategic decisions that have to be made in light of the most important trends, risks and challenges facing the sector.

Examines the key regional differences across the world as well as viewing the benefits and risks of globalized supply chains.

In addition to the roles of the contract logistics and freight forwarding sectors, it also examines the dynamics of the express parcels, container shipping, air cargo, road freight and intermodal industries. This analysis features the key characteristics of each market, explains their development and structure and highlights key trends driving their growth trajectories.



It also sizes the logistics market, giving the breakdown of the size of each market globally, as well as in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. The report also features forecasts of the compound annual growth rate for the next five years in these regions.



The report gives details of the key technologies disrupting the industry. As supply chains become more complex, the development of new solutions that provide greater visibility, more information and increased efficiency can give vital competitive advantages.



Key Questions Answered



How fast is the total logistics market expected to grow over the next 4 years?

How is the US/ China trade war affecting logistics markets and supply chains? What are the impositions of the Phase 1 deal?

What is the continuous effect of Digitilisation on logistics markets?

How fast is cross border e-commerce growing? And how does cross border e-commerce potential impact markets and supply chains?

Which logistics markets are growing the fastest, and why?

What is shaping global logistics markets?

Key Findings

The report estimates that the total global logistics market size in 2019 amounted to 6 trillion.

Asia-Pacific is the largest logistics market. Its logistics spend is estimated to amount to more than 2.6 trillion, nearly 45% of global logistics spend.

Urbanisation is a disruptor to both the express and road freight sectors.

US/ China imports for air and sea have contracted for the first time since 2009.

imports for air and sea have contracted for the first time since 2009. Automotive supply chains will undergo a radical transformation over the next decade as the internal combustion engine is phased out in favour of alternative propulsion systems.

Key Topics Covered



1. What is Shaping the Global Logistics Markets?

1.1 The Modern Global Logistics Industry

1.2 Trade and Globalisation

1.3 World Trade Growth

1.4 Global to Regional Trade Networks

1.5 The Importance of Megacities on Supply Chains

1.6 Just-In-Case Manufacturing

1.7 Modern Supply Chain Management Practice

1.7.1 The Impact of Supply Chain Management Practice on Logistics

1.8 Centralisation of Inventory

1.9 Outsourcing Logistics

1.9.1 Why Outsource Logistics?

1.10 Evolution Towards Value-Adding Services



2. An Industry in Transformation: Consolidation

2.1 Consolidation and Fragmentation in the Logistics Industry

2.2 Key Industry Trends

2.3 Options for Growth

2.4 Acquisition Strategies

2.5 The Emergence Of The Mega-Carrier

2.6 The Future of the Global Logistics Industry



3. Logistics Market Development by Geography

3.1 Influences on Market Characteristics

3.2 Africa: Summary

3.3 Latin America: Summary

3.4 Middle East: Summary

3.5 Asia-Pacific: Summary

3.6 Europe: Summary

3.7 North America: Summary

3.8 US-China Trade War

3.9 Megacity Logistics



4. The Emergence of Logistics Clusters

4.1 Where to Locate Distribution Centers?

4.2 Centralisation of Distribution in Europe

4.3 Centralisation of Distribution in the United States

4.4 Key Distribution Hubs in China



5. Freight Forwarding

5.1 The Freight Forwarding Industry: Market Update

5.2 Digital Forwarders and Platforms

5.3 Structure of the Freight Forwarding Industry

5.4 Modal Choice

5.5 Fragmentation and Consolidation

5.6 The Restructuring of The Freight Forwarding Sector

5.7 Freight Forwarding Market Dynamics

5.8 Freight Forwarding Profitability



6. Contract Logistics

6.1 The Contract Logistics Industry: Market Update

6.2 Emergence of A Global Industry

6.3 Selecting the Right Logistics Service Provider

6.4 Financial Contracts

6.5 Sales Cycle Times, Contracts and Relationships

6.5.1 Enhancing Value Through Deeper Relationships

6.5.2 Collaboration



7. European Road Freight/US Trucking

7.1 Europe Road Freight Industry: Market Update

7.1.1 Europe Road Freight Industry: Market Update Technology & Innovation

7.2 Europe Road Freight Industry: Market Structure

7.3 Drivers of European Road Freight Growth

7.4 Europe Road Freight: Cost Structure

7.5 Road Freight Rates

7.6 European Road Freight: Profitability and Company Failure

7.7 European Road Freight: Cabotage

7.8 European Road Freight: Driver Shortages

7.9 US Trucking Industry Market Update

7.10 Trucking Industry - LTL and FTL



8. Express Parcels

8.1 The Express Parcels Industry: Market Update

8.2 The Express Parcels Industry: Market Development

8.3 The Origins of the Express Parcels Industry

8.4 Market Definitions and Structure

8.5 Express Operating Model - Hub and Spoke

8.6 Long-Term Trends in the Express Sector

8.7 Disruption in the Express Sector



9. Air Cargo

9.1 Air Cargo: Market Update

9.2 Air Cargo: Market Structure

9.3 Air Cargo Industry Players

9.4 Air Cargo Process

9.5 A Sustainable Air Cargo Sector



10. Container Shipping

10.1 Container Shipping: Market Update

10.2 Container Shipping Market Demand & Supply

10.3 Container Shipping Market Strategies

10.4 Container Shipping Market Structure



11. Intermodal Rail

11.1 Intermodal Market Update

11.2 European Intermodal Market

11.3 North American Intermodal Market



12. Total Logistics Market Size and Forecast

12.1 Total Logistics Market Size - Global

12.1.2 Total Logistics Market Size - Global Forecast

12.2 Total Logistics Market Size - Asia-Pacific

12.3 Total Logistics Market Size - Europe

12.4 Total Logistics Market Size - North America

12.5 Total Logistics Market Size Definitions and Methodology



13. Supply Chain Technologies

13.1 Increasing Supply Chain Complexity

13.2 What Is Supply Chain Management Software?

13.3 Supply Chain Executive Systems

13.3.1 Transport Management Systems (TMS)

13.3.2 Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

13.3.3 Global Trade Management Systems (GTM)

13.3.4 International Transport Management Systems (ITMS)

13.3.5 Freight Exchanges



14. Supply Chain Dynamics of Vertical Sectors

14.1 Automotive Logistics

14.1.1 Production Concepts in Automotive Logistics

14.1.2 Supply Chain Geography of the Automotive Sector

14.1.3 Dealerships, Retailing and Logistics

14.1.4 Different Types of Inbound Logistics Operations

14.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics

14.2.1 The Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

14.2.2 The Role of the Outsourced Logistics Provider

14.3 Consumer Goods and Retail Logistics

14.3.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Sector

14.3.2 Regionalisation Of Supply Chain Geographies

14.3.3 Durable Goods Supply Chains

14.3.4 Retail Supply Chain Trends

14.3.5 Diversification of Retailer Product Offering

14.4 High Tech Supply Chains

14.4.1 Transport of High Tech Goods

14.4.2 High Tech Logistics Services

14.5 Field Services & Spare Parts Logistics



15. Risks in Global Supply Chains

15.1 Rebalancing 'external' and 'internal' risks

15.2 Quantifying Supply Chain Risk

15.3 Types of Supply Chain Risk

15.4 External Threats to Supply Chains

15.5 Unknown Unknowns

15.6 Sector Resilience to Threats



16. The e-commerce Logistics Phenomenon

16.1 E-commerce Trends

16.2 The Impact of e-retailing on Logistics

16.3 Reverse Logistics

16.4 Delivery Points

16.5 Logistics Costs for Online Retailers



17. Supply Chain Innovation and Disruption

17.1 The End of Business as Usual

17.2 Supply Chain Logistics: Ripe for Disruption

17.3 The Internet of Things

17.4 Blockchain

17.5 Augmented Reality

17.6 Drones

17.7 Autonomous Vehicles

17.7.1 Autonomous Transport in Warehouses

17.8 3D Printing



18. Ethical and Sustainable Supply Chain Strategies

18.1 Profits, Planet and People - The 'Triple' Advantage

18.2 Environmental Issues in Supply Chain and Logistics

18.3 Government Policy and Transport Emissions

18.3.1 Road Freight

18.3.2 Air Cargo

18.3.3 Rail and Intermodal

18.3.4 Shipping

18.3.5 Warehousing

18.4 Ethical Supply Chains

18.4.1 Downstream Supply Chain Issues

