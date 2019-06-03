Total Rethink by David McCourt Hits Number One Bestseller in Online Pre-orders

Total Rethink: Why Entrepreneurs Should Act Like Revolutionaries

By David McCourt

Recognized as one of the world's most successful multi award-winning business entrepreneurs, McCourt is globally renowned for using technology and innovation to improve the lives of underserved communities. By deploying new revolutionary ways of thinking and in his capacity as Chairman and CEO of worldwide investment firm Granahan McCourt Capital, he has founded or bought 20 companies in 9 countries, becoming a leader in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industries.

McCourt states that: "In business, and in life, everything is changing fast, apart from how we behave. Our ways of thinking and making decisions have changed little since we lived in agricultural and industrial societies, but the problems we now need to solve are entirely different. It requires a revolution in thinking and behavior to meet the challenges that now face us and to avoid disaster we need a Total Rethink."

Part business biography, part business blueprint Total Rethink explains how we need to blow up the existing model, move forward and navigate business models for the future. McCourt lays out the reality of the dangerous situation we find ourselves in and offers viable solutions to empower everyone, from business people, to politicians, educators and young entrepreneurs just starting out. He inspires solutions to repair the damage already done and shares how best to prepare for the dramatic changes still to come.

"Impeccable credentials as a telecom revolutionary" The Economist

"McCourt is a builder by nature" USA Today

"David (McCourt) slingshots the goliaths" Gabriel Stricker, Author of Mao in the Boardroom: Marketing Genius from Inside of the Master Guerilla

In Total Rethink, McCourt offers his unique and expert views to:

Change the way you think and behave to be a true entrepreneur

Understand why incremental change no longer works

Move at the speed of the times we're living in to keep up

Find trusted, effective guidance you can put into practice now

"If you're not a business person, you can read this book and you might get a much better idea about how to be successful in life from the very simple, well explained and entertaining stories that he tells" Piers Morgan, Journalist and Broadcaster

Combining business acumen with creative solutions, David McCourt has also produced Emmy award-winning prime-time documentaries highlighting turmoil and injustices throughout the world with prominent celebrities who share his passion and concerns, including Michael Douglas, Angelina Jolie and Meg Ryan. McCourt also produced the critically acclaimed children's TV series 'Reading Rainbow' which became the most watched show in the classroom in the United States. The public television series over time garnered more than 200 broadcast awards, including a Peabody Award and 26 Emmy Awards, 11 of which were in the 'Outstanding Children's Series' category.

McCourt was celebrated with the first-ever award from the White House recognizing extraordinary accomplishments by private sector businesses and selected "Entrepreneur of the Year" by Ernst & Young LLP. He was also named "Top Entrepreneur" by the Harvard Business School Club of New York, as well as becoming the inaugural "Economist in Residence" at the University of Southern California (USC) Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and the Inaugural Executive in Residence for Entrepreneurial Economics and Innovation by Georgetown University.

David McCourt is uniquely qualified with revolutionary and entrepreneurial credentials and was once described as 'Che Guevara in a suit.'

"McCourt is a revolutionary entrepreneur with natural instincts to challenge the status quo, think differently, dream big and act globally" Paul Almeida, Dean at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business

Encouraging the three key trends every entrepreneur needs to embrace to be successful in today's world: Inclusion, Collaboration and Empowerment, David McCourt invites his readers to engage with him personally by submitting their business plans to: Total Rethink: The Pitch Series.

About the author:

David McCourt is the Chairman and CEO of Granahan McCourt Capital, the worldwide investors in technology, media and telecommunications, and has been one of the most prominent investors and entrepreneurs in the technology, media and telecommunications industries for the past 30 years. He has founded or bought 20 companies in nine countries and is widely recognized as a transformational force in the telecommunications space. The Economist has described him as possessing "impeccable credentials as a telecom revolutionary." Visit www.davidmccourt.com.

About the book:

Title: Total Rethink: Why Entrepreneurs Should Act like Revolutionaries

Author: David McCourt

Pub Date: June 18, 2019

Publisher: Wiley

Price: $25.00 hardcover

Pages: 240

ISBN: 978-1-119-56535-2

