BROKEN ARROW, Okla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Valve is excited to announce the expansion of their Farris Distribution Territory to encompass the Rockies Region.

In addition to Total Valve's established areas of operation, which include Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, NW Arkansas, and the Texas Panhandle, they will be extending their Farris relief valves distribution and services to the following regions: Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, South Idaho, NE Nevada, and West Nebraska.

Total Valve Expands Curtiss Wright Farris Service and Distribution Territory Post this

With years of experience as a premier stocking distributor and service center for Farris, Total Valve is committed to meeting the evolving needs of the valve industry. This expansion allows Total Valve to better serve valued customers across a broader geographic area.

As part of this strategic expansion initiative, their Rock Springs, Wyoming location will evolve into a comprehensive stocking and valve assembly facility, ensuring enhanced delivery and service solutions for your Farris requirements. Moreover, Total Valve is proud to announce the upcoming opening of a new facility in the Salt Lake City area this summer, with further plans under consideration for a facility in Colorado.

Farris, a Curtiss-Wright company, is a leading designer and manufacturer of safety relief valves providing over pressure protection in many of the systems found in naval vessels, power generation and chemical/petrochemical plants. With over 70 years of manufacturing experience, Farris provides customers with pressure relief management solutions that support a facility's entire lifecycle.

Total Valve is dedicated to providing unparalleled service and support to customers, and this expansion represents their ongoing commitment to delivering excellence in the valve industry. With over 40 years in the industry, Total Valve is a full service valve repair and distribution company dedicated to quality and safety.

For more information about Total Valve and our expanded service offerings, please visit https://www.totalvalve.com/ or contact us at [email protected] or (800) 324-7035.

SOURCE Total Valve Systems