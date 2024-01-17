Total Valve Systems becomes a direct distributor for Crane ChemPharma & Energy valve brands.

News provided by

Total Valve Systems

17 Jan, 2024, 06:45 ET

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Valve Systems is proud to announce its partnership with Crane ChemPharma & Energy, a business of Crane Company (NYSE:CR), to distribute and be an authorized service center for a variety of its valve products. Total Valve Systems will be representing the following Crane ChemPharma & Energy brands: Aloyco® (stainless steel valves), Xomox® (process valves, actuators, quarter-turn sleeved plug valves, ball valves, butterfly valves. Hydrofluoric Alky valves, and lined plug and ball valves), Pacific Valves® (bolted bonnet, pressure seal and HF acid gate, globe and check valves, and wedge plug valves), Hoke® (instrumentation valves and tube fittings), Westlock Controls®(monitoring and control of process valves), Saunders® (diaphragm valves), and other highly engineered products such as the patented Duo-Chek® and Noz-Chek® (non-slam check valves), and the FK-TRIEX® (full-bore triple offset valve) and FKX-9000 (triple offset butterfly valves). Established in 1855, Crane ChemPharma & Energy has been a leader in engineering and energy solutions for decades and is known worldwide.

Total Valve Systems is a distributor and full-service valve repair center, serving the valve industry for over 40 years. Total Valve is headquartered in Broken Arrow Oklahoma, with multiple locations across the United States to better serve the demanding valve industry. To learn more about Total Valve Systems and what we offer, visit our website at https://www.totalvalve.com/, or give us a call at (918) 258-7035

Crane ChemPharma and Energy (within Crane's Process Flow Technologies segment) designs and manufactures a variety of high-performance products, including valves, pipes, actuation and fittings to name a few. Their trusted brands ALOYCO®, CENTER LINE®, COMPAC-NOZ®, CRANE®, DEPA® & ELRO®, DOPAK®, DUO-CHEK®, FLOWSEAL®, GYROLOK®, GO REGULATOR®, HOKE®, JENKINS®, KROMBACH®, NOZ-CHEK®, PACIFIC VALVES®, RESISTOFLEX®, REVO®, SAUNDERS®, STOCKHAM®, TEXAS SAMPLING®, TRIANGLE®, UNI-CHEK®, VALVES®, WESTLOCK CONTROLS®, WTA®, and XOMOX® offer customers a complete and innovative portfolio, designed for the most demanding applications chemical processing, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, refining and power generation. For more information please visit: www.cranecpe.com, www.craneco.com

SOURCE Total Valve Systems

