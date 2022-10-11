Total-Western Hires Meggie Hollywood as New Director of Marketing & Communications

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total-Western is pleased to announce Meggie Hollywood as its new Director of Marketing & Communications.

"I am delighted to add Meggie to our growing organization as her ideas and energy are well aligned with our core values of operational excellence, creativity, safety, and teamwork," said Payman Farrokhyar, President. "I look forward to working with her and her team as we continue to implement our vision and tell our story."

Meggie Hollywood, Director of Marketing & Communications at Total-Western

"Meggie's experience, intuition, and ability to convey our unique value proposition will be heavily leaned on as our business continues to scale. I expect Meggie to play an integral role in our growth and future success, and I am thrilled to have her joining our organization," said Reed Mitchell, Vice President of Commercial Operations.

Total-Western has had a long, rich history dating back to its creation in 1972. Through various acquisitions and organic growth in local markets, the company has continued to grow its footprint across the western U.S. Now, Total-Western is a larger, more capable, and more complex enterprise than ever that demands growth in its leadership capacity and strength to continue to thrive.

In her new role, Ms. Hollywood will be responsible for developing and executing a strategic marketing plan that supports the overall strategic business plan for Total-Western.

"To be at an organization with a vision to build and maintain a successful and sustainable future is an honor," said Meggie Hollywood. "I am excited and humbled to be a part of the growth of Total-Western and committed to expanding the brand and business for our clients, partners, and employees."

Ms. Hollywood previously worked at Swinerton Incorporated, an ENR-ranked national construction company, where she started as a Corporate Marketing Assistant and eventually worked her way up to PR Manager and then Director of Corporate Marketing. She was responsible for all brand, marketing, and communications for the Swinerton Family of Companies. While there, she managed seven direct reports, increased brand equity, and transformed the marketing and communications infrastructure and channels to scale with the growth of the organization.

Ms. Hollywood earned her bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Total-Western, Inc. (TWI) is an engineering, construction, operations, and maintenance industrial contractor serving customers throughout the United States with an emphasis on energy, power, and renewable technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. The company prides itself on delivering the best solutions for its clients through strategic partnerships and self-performed services. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness, and personal accountability in mind.

