Total-Western, Inc. Awarded Turnkey Contract with UrbanX Group for its Renewable Diesel Facility in Bakersfield

PARAMOUNT, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total-Western, Inc., was recently awarded the Design Assist, Build, Operations and Maintenance contract with UrbanX Group to build California's first facility producing ultra-low carbon renewable diesel, a fuel essentially indistinguishable from the petroleum product it is replacing. Also joining the project team is Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd as the EPC contractor and IQA Solutions as the engineering and design services partner.

The facility will be in Bakersfield, Calif. and will refine 5,300 barrels per day, generating over 75 million gallons per year of renewable diesel. It will also yield prime Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), a clean substitute for fossil jet fuels.

"We are excited to play a key role in bringing this exciting new project and technology to reality," said Payman Farrokhyar, President at Total-Western. "By partnering with UrbanX early in the process, we can bring key best practices in Operations & Maintenance into the design phase, while bringing cost certainty and schedule optimization during the preconstruction phase of the project."

The renewable diesel is produced from vegetable oil, fats, and waste cooking oils through a proprietary process. It performs better than traditional diesel and can be used without engine or infrastructure modifications. Additionally, the renewable diesel lowers tailpipe emissions such as particulate matter, carbon monoxide, total hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxide.

"This is the right fuel at the right time," said Bruce Melgar, President at UrbanX. "Its benefits to the environment and its reduction of greenhouse gas emissions are important climate change advantages, as well as larger ecological gains. For example, renewable diesel cuts lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions up to 85%."

The primary focus of the Design-Build EPC team at Total-Western is to bring their industrial clients' visions to fruition. The group leverages the company's 50 years of experience in processing and manufacturing and applies a progressive design-build approach toward new projects in the sustainable economy, including, but not limited to, renewable fuels, renewable energy, carbon capture, sustainable manufacturing, and recycling. The Operations & Maintenance team focuses on understanding the clients' business goals and then developing customized O&M services that align with their goals, no matter how small or large.

About Total-Western, Inc. (www.total-western.com)

Total-Western provides comprehensive design-assist, construction, maintenance, operations, fabrication, and specialty services to customer assets throughout the Western and Mid-Western United States. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness and personal accountability in mind.

