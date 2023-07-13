Total-Western Raises $28,000 for American Cancer Society at Second Annual Charity Golf Tournament

PARAMOUNT, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Total-Western hosted its second annual charity golf tournament and raised $28,000 to benefit the American Cancer Society (ACS).

The Total-Western golf tournament differentiates itself with a unique theme and encourages attendees to go all out in their attire. This year's theme was "Totally Western" – a mashup of the 80's and wild west, like big hair, tassels, neon colors, and cowboy hats. Last year, in honor of the company's founding in 1972 and in celebration of its 50th anniversary, the tournament was disco-themed.

Attendees at the 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament hosted by Total-Western. American Cancer Society

"Our vision, to build and maintain a successful and sustainable future, begins with the health and wellness of our employees and their families, too many of which have been impacted by cancer. It was our honor to support ACS and its work to fight against every cancer in every community," said Payman Farrokhyar, President of Total-Western. "We had a phenomenal turnout this year and were blown away by the excitement and generosity of everyone who participated. A sincere thank you to all our sponsors, volunteers, participants, and donors for your contributions to this special and meaningful event."

The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem.

"The American Cancer Society was thrilled to be the beneficiary of the Total-Western golf tournament for a second year," said Kristyn Grime, Associate Director for ACS West Region. "The Total-Western group sure knows how to plan a fun event! And we're grateful for the funds raised which will benefit the Huntington Beach community through patient programs and services, life-saving research, and 24/7 support."

Special thanks to the companies that sponsored: JT Thorpe & Son, Inc., MSI Structural Steel, Tonnage Industrial, Douglas McCarty Insurance Services (DMIS), IQA Solutions, UCI Health, and JT Thorpe Industrial, Inc.

To see more photos and highlights of the event, please visit www.total-western.com/news.

About Total-Western, Inc. (www.total-western.com)

Total-Western, Inc. (TWI) is an engineering, construction, operations, and maintenance industrial contractor serving customers throughout the United States with an emphasis on energy, power, and renewable technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and has regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. The company prides itself on delivering the best solutions for its clients through strategic partnerships, and self-performed services. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness, and personal accountability in mind.

About the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org)

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer and to ensure that everybody has a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer. ACS invests in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment.

SOURCE Total-Western