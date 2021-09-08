Total Wine & More Annouces Two Wine Events In South Florida This October

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, America's Wine Superstore®, Total Wine & More, has announced their 2nd annual "Wine and Wanderlust" event will be taking place in both Miami, Florida on Tuesday, October 26 and subsequently in Boca Raton, Florida on Thursday, October 28. The two events invite guests to try over 100 different wines from over 40 extraordinary producers.

The lively walk-through experience will allow guests to learn about wines from regions across the globe such as Italy, France, Argentina, Chile, Spain, New Zealand, California, Washington, and more. The interactive events will also allow guests to sip on unique wines, try delicious appetizers, and enjoy entertainment such as a lipstick reader.

This year's "Wine and Wanderlust" events will also guide guests through thematic wine booths, where standout highlights include a "Rosé Garden" as well as a section craftly named "Napaville". Notable wine suppliers at the events include Moët, Duckhorn, Billecart, Caymus, Whispering Angel, Courtney Benham, Copper Cane, and beyond.

Cristina Pearce, Director of Fine Wines at Total Wine & More said, "We are grateful to the many winemakers, producers, and experts who are joining us to create this one-of-a-kind exclusive experience. We are looking forward to having both new and dedicated customers enjoy the events in South Florida this October."

Tickets are now available for purchase online at totalwine.com/wineandwanderlust. VIP access tickets are available for $200. General admission tickets are available for $150. The Miami event on October 26 will take place at the Moore Building in the trendy Design District, located at 191 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137. The Boca Raton event on October 28 will take place at The Addison venue, located at 2 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432. Both events will take place from 6PM-9PM. The doors will open early for VIP guests at 5PM.

For more information about the "Wine and Wanderlust" upcoming events, including ticket sales, participating wine producers, as well as COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit totalwine.com/wineandwanderlust. Wines served throughout the evening can easily be bought on-site and delivered to guests' homes at their convenience.

The events will be organized by Rooftop2 Productions.

Total Wine & More will be continuing the festivities with a Winemakers dinner on Wednesday, October 27 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at The Addison in Boca Raton. Tickets can be purchased at totalwine.com/wineandwanderlust.

About Total Wine & Spirits:

Total Wine & More is America's Wine Superstore® is the country's largest independent retailer of fine wine. The company started in 1991 when brothers David and Robert Trone opened a small store in Delaware. Today, Total Wine & More operate 217 superstores across 27 states and continue to grow. Total Wine & More is committed to offering the nation's best wine selection, with an emphasis on fine wines. The typical store carries more than 8,000 different wines from every wine-producing region in the world, more than 2,500 beers from America's most popular brands to hard-to-find microbrews and imports, in addition to more than 3,000 different spirits in every style and price range.

Media Contact:

Gabrielle Gaines

Berk Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Total Wine & More

