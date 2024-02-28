Totango and Catalyst Merge, Providing Customer Success and GTM Teams With a Cutting-Edge, Unified Product To Power Customer-Led Growth

Combination of Leading Customer Success Company and Category Innovator Creates Enhanced Platform to Revolutionize the Post-Sale Revenue Motion

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango , a top enterprise customer success software, and Catalyst , the leading customer growth platform, today announced that they are merging to provide the most powerful customer growth platform on the market. Nearly 600 organizations globally trust the platforms to drive business outcomes, and the new organization will provide businesses with a unified solution to drive measurable growth from their customer base.

Organizations face more pressure than ever from boards and CEOs to operate profitably amid today's economic conditions that call for responsible and predictable growth. Organizations must shift their focus toward customers as a source of growth, and deliver measurable value quickly and repeatedly through a customer growth platform that supports the post-sale revenue lifecycle.

The combined organization, backed by Great Hill Partners, will be led by co-CEOs Alistair Rennie and Edward Chiu, prior CEOs of Totango and Catalyst. The unified offering will be a complete solution for managing the entire customer lifecycle so businesses can prove value and drive more revenue from the customer base. The powerful combination activates an intuitive customer experience with enterprise scale for post-sale revenue motions focused on measuring customer value and business outcomes, including account management, renewals, adoption, and upsell and cross-sell, offering businesses AI functionality to fully understand customers and identify areas for revenue growth.

"Now is the moment for Customer Success to cement its value to the C-Suite by protecting revenue under management, owning retention and renewals, and accelerating expansion with precision," said Alistair Rennie , CEO of Totango. "Our unification with Catalyst will make enterprise-grade integrations and AI capabilities a priority and category differentiator as we embrace a new model for driving long-term, customer-led growth."

"In today's environment, every business must master a go-to-market motion that drives efficient, sustainable revenue through its existing customer base," said Edward Chiu , co-founder and CEO of Catalyst. "Combining the best of Catalyst and Totango into a unified product for enterprises and fast-growing companies will ensure businesses not only survive but rapidly uncover growth and revenue opportunities that are often overlooked."

Catalyst's intuitive, guided and flexible experiences with advanced workflow capabilities will be unified with Totango's enterprise-level security, governance, team management and integrations. Advanced account summaries and analytics powered by artificial intelligence are core to this offering. Merging Totango's enterprise-hierarchy health score with Catalyst's ROI-based score provides never-before-seen insights that help customers grow.

"Uniting the established expertise of Totango with Catalyst's innovative, customer-led growth approach is a future-proof proposition that will position the combined company for continued growth in a rapidly evolving customer success landscape," said Christopher Gaffney, Managing Director at Great Hill Partners. "Customer expansion can't be an afterthought – it's a boardroom imperative and the best growth path in the current economic environment. This transformative merger creates a platform at the forefront of its industry that addresses that need head-on, empowering teams to unlock maximum value from their existing customer base and redefining the post-sale revenue landscape."

"We believe customer-led growth is the only way for businesses to thrive right now, and customer success and GTM leaders need flexible solutions to support retention and expansion goals," said Madelyn DePrey, Vice President of Customer Success at Aircall, a robust customer communication and engagement platform that boosts productivity, elevating both customer and employee satisfaction as the driving force behind the success of over 17,000 sales and support teams globally. "To fuel our growth, we needed software that combines enterprise readiness with a modern interface, allowing us to maximize revenue from our existing customers, which is our #1 priority. And Totango fit the bill perfectly." DePrey is also a member of the Catalyst Coaching Corner mentoring community.

For more information about the Totango and Catalyst combination, visit https://www.totango.com/successisrevenue .

About Totango:

Totango is enterprise customer success software that scales with businesses as they grow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. The biggest customer success teams in the world—including SAP, Github, Schneider Electric, Dynatrace and Aircall—use Totango to integrate customer data for a 360-degree view of customer health, collaboratively manage their customer portfolio, and engage proactively and intelligently with their customers.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is the leading customer growth platform. Trusted by top revenue leaders at global B2B brands, including Braze, FiveTran and Heap, Catalyst guides Sales and Success teams to turn customers into your number one engine for growth. Drive more growth through your customers with Catalyst. For more information about Catalyst, visit catalyst.io or follow Catalyst on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Totango