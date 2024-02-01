Totango Surges Into 2024 With Cemented Status as Best Customer Success Tool

Industry's leading customer success software marks momentous year, including recognition as the "Best Customer Success Tool"

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango , the customer success software your business can't outgrow, kicks off 2024 with momentum, following a year of top industry recognition and expansion worldwide. While welcoming over 11,000 new global users in 2023, the company earned the titles of "Best Customer Success Tool" from the Customer Success Collective and a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Success Platforms, Q4 2023 report.

SVP of Customer Success honored as one of the most influential names in CS

Most recently, the Customer Success Collective named Chris Dishman, Totango Senior Vice President of Customer Success, one of Customer Success Collective's 24 in 2024 . Dishman was nominated based on his tenured leadership and passion for CS, cross-functional approach at Totango, and efforts to help Totango's customers reach their business outcomes.

The Customer Success Collective considered each nominee's impact on the CS community, saying, "Chris perfectly hit the criteria of one of our 'ones to watch' in 2024."

"I'm honored to be recognized among an impressive group of customer success leaders," said Dishman. "This acknowledgment reflects not only my dedication to the field but also the collaborative efforts of the entire Totango team. Together, we're committed to evolving customer success, fostering meaningful relationships, and continuously ensuring our customers achieve their desired business outcomes."

Dishman was also recently appointed to the Technology Services Industry Association's (TSIA's) Customer Success Advisory Board . Board members act as the voice of their respective industries and directly influence TSIA research initiatives.

Recognized as a 'Strong Performer'

Totango was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Success Platforms, Q4 2023 report . Forrester Research, Inc. evaluated eight providers, including Totango using 22 criteria in three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. Totango received the highest possible score in the success planning criterion, and the report noted, "Totango is ideal for CS organizations that have a solid strategy mapped out and want maximum flexibility in their solution to support the strategy."

Deemed an essential software for CS

The Customer Success Collective recognized Totango as one of the top software solutions providing invaluable contributions to the CS community, naming it the Best Customer Success Too l. The award highlighted Totango's ability to continuously monitor key metrics, like usage, satisfaction, and overall relationship health, to give teams a deeper understanding of customers.

Top rated in three leadership categories

TrustRadius acknowledged Totango in its 2023 Best of Awards, pointing to Totango's strength in end-to-end relationships, overall value, and leading features and functionality. Totango received multiple leadership awards in the customer success category, including Best Relationship, Best Value for Price, and Best Feature Set.

Named CS leader in G2 Winter 2024 reports

The G2 Winter 2024 reports ranked Totango as the number one customer success software in the enterprise implementation index for the third consecutive report. Additionally, Totango earned badges for Most Implementable (highest implementation score) and Fastest Implementation (shortest go-live time), highlighting Totango's user-friendly nature and relentless efforts to ensure a smooth setup process.

Totango also clinched the number two spot in the G2 enterprise usability index for customer success software. This index combines customer satisfaction with ease of use, ease of administration, meeting requirements, user adoption percentage, and the number of reviews received on G2.

These recognitions follow Totango's two new partnerships and nine new technology integrations that further support businesses to deliver customer results, secure retention, and drive expansion.

Want to check out the best customer success tool? Take an interactive tour of Totango's pre-built customer success programs embedded with industry best practices that make it easy to get started.

ABOUT TOTANGO:

Totango is customer success software your business can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it fast and easy to get started, customize to your business, and achieve critical business outcomes at each stage of the customer journey. The biggest customer success teams in the world—including SAP, Github, Schneider Electric, and Aircall—use Totango to integrate customer data for a 360-degree view of customer health, collaboratively manage their customer portfolio, and engage proactively and intelligently with their customers. Request a demo at Totango.com .

SOURCE Totango