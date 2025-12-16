Totara achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, strengthening its commitment to world-class information security

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Totara, a global provider of learning management solutions trusted for compliance in highly regulated sectors, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification , the internationally recognized standard for information security management.

This certification marks a significant milestone for Totara and reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to safeguarding customer data, delivering secure cloud services, and maintaining rigorous operational governance across its platforms.

ISO 27001 Certified Badge

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is considered the global benchmark for information security, requiring certified organizations to demonstrate robust, end-to-end controls that protect information assets against evolving threats.

"Achieving ISO 27001 recognizes the world-class security practices embedded across Totara's people, processes, and technology," said Patrick Wade, Totara Chief Information Security Officer. "Our customers and partners trust Totara to power mission-critical learning, talent, and employee experience solutions, and this certification reinforces that trust."

Certification to ISO 27001 validates Totara's comprehensive approach to managing information security risks, which includes:

A resilient hosting infrastructure designed to support organizations operating in highly regulated or security-sensitive industries

Rigorous, continuously updated security policies

Systematic risk assessment and risk treatment frameworks

Strict access controls and identity management

Secure development and change-management processes

Proactive threat monitoring and incident response

The certification was conducted by an independent, accredited auditor and covers the full scope of Totara's operations, including the design, development, delivery, and support of the Totara product suite and cloud services.

Achieving ISO 27001:2022 not only affirms Totara's current security posture but also underscores its commitment to providing a resilient hosting ecosystem capable of supporting organizations in highly regulated and security-sensitive sectors. As part of the certification, Totara will continue to evolve its information security management system to ensure it exceeds global best practices.

About Totara

Totara is a global leader in learning management technologies, supporting over 1,500 customers and 21 million users worldwide. Its flagship product, Totara Learn, is a customisable LMS that's trusted to deliver mission-critical learning for multinational corporations, government agencies, and mid-sized enterprises.

Totara serves the UK Government and Healthcare sectors and the US public sector, with TotaraGov offering a FedRAMP® Authorized LMS purpose-built for government training. Totara also operates through a global network of 75+ partners who provide implementation, customisation, and support across a variety of industries. With offices in the UK, US, and New Zealand, Totara's 200+ team members continue to deliver reliable, mission-critical compliance and learning worldwide.

For more information visit: www.totara.com

SOURCE Totara Learning