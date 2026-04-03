Totavi Publishes 2026 Credit Card Program Management Platform Market Analysis

Updated Report Delivers Expanded Coverage Across Five New Areas, Equipping Companies to Make Informed Credit Card Program Decisions

PASADENA, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Totavi, a leading fintech strategy and product advisory firm, has announced the publication of its 2026 Credit Card Program Management Platform Market Analysis. Building on the 2025 edition, this updated report delivers expanded coverage and deeper analysis of the credit-cards-as-a-service (CCaaS) landscape, serving as an essential resource for banks, credit unions, fintech companies, and brands seeking to launch a credit card or evaluating credit card program management platforms (PMPs).

The 2026 report introduces five key updates reflecting the most significant market developments since last year, including:

PMPs that Include Capital. A new class of program managers is emerging that brings capital directly to card programs, materially changing the economics and timelines of program launches. The report details how these providers structure risk-sharing arrangements and what this means for banks, brands, and fintech companies.

A new class of program managers is emerging that brings capital directly to card programs, materially changing the economics and timelines of program launches. The report details how these providers structure risk-sharing arrangements and what this means for banks, brands, and companies. Coinbase One Card Analysis. The report includes dedicated commentary on the newly announced partnership between Coinbase and Cardless, examining the card program's architecture and what it signals for the broader co-brand and rewards card market.

The report includes dedicated commentary on the newly announced partnership between and Cardless, examining the card program's architecture and what it signals for the broader co-brand and rewards card market. Four New Provider Profiles. Totavi has expanded its coverage with profiles of four additional platforms, Fidem Financial, Rain, Sunbit, and Synctera, including details on funding, customers, technical capabilities, and compliance and security features.

Totavi has expanded its coverage with profiles of four additional platforms, Fidem Financial, Rain, Sunbit, and Synctera, including details on funding, customers, technical capabilities, and compliance and security features. Recommended Questions to Ask PMPs. A new section equips brands with a practical list of questions to ask program management platforms in order to identify the best fit for their needs.

A new section equips brands with a practical list of questions to ask program management platforms in order to identify the best fit for their needs. Expanded Credit Card Timeline. A new historical section covers three pivotal industry developments: asset-backed credit card structures, the rise of crypto -linked credit cards, and the growing role of PMPs that include capital.

As in prior years, the report covers the full breadth of the credit card program management market, with detailed analysis across thirteen major PMPs, including Cardless, Highnote, Marqeta, and Stripe. Totavi's proprietary charts and tables are designed to replace months of vendor meetings, demos, and RFIs with a single, comprehensive view of each provider's BIN types, program features, technical capabilities, and compliance offerings.

"The 2026 report reflects significant structural shifts in the market," said Matthew Goldman, Founder of Totavi. "The emergence of PMPs that bring their own capital, the growing influence of crypto-linked card programs, and the continued expansion of the competitive landscape are all changing how companies should think about launching and managing a credit card program. We launch this every year to reflect market shifts, and to help enterprises of every size get the clearest possible picture of the market."

Totavi's 2026 Credit Card Program Management Platform Market Analysis is available to all Totavi Pro subscribers, and for $795, subscribers gain access to all reports published by Totavi. To learn more or subscribe, visit www.totavi.com/research.

About Totavi:

Totavi is a boutique consulting firm specializing in fintech. We bring real operational experience that varies from the earliest days of a startup to high-growth phases and public company leadership. Our services include fintech advisory, product implementation, marketing, and compliance. Learn more at www.totavi.com.

Media Contact:

Aaron Berger for Totavi

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SOURCE Totavi