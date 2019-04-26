Tote Bags: Global Industry Overview & Outlook 2019-2023 with Capri Holdings, KERING, LVMH, Samsonite International, and Tapestry Dominating

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tote Bags Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tote bags market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

The increasing marketing campaigns and product as well as brand promotion activities will trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Vendors are investing significantly to focus on consumer engagement, increasing brand awareness, reinforcement of brand relevance, and consumer guidance to stores or shopping websites.

The market players are also using various methods for enhancing brand equity and promoting their products, thus, driving the tote bags demand during the forecast period.

Growing demand for luxury handbags such as luxury tote bags

One of the growth drivers of the global tote bags market is the growing demand for luxury handbags such as luxury tote bags. The rising global demand for luxury handbags will drive the value sales in the market, which help market players to generate higher revenues and rake in bigger profits.

Presence of counterfeit products



One of the challenges in the growth of the global tote bags market is the presence of counterfeit products. Counterfeit products adversely impact volume sales apart from pricing.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. The growing demand for leather products such as tote bags made from the skin of animals has compelled manufacturers to offer bags made with the skin of animals.



This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Capri Holdings Limited

KERING

LVMH

Samsonite International S.A.

Tapestry Inc.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increased demand at airport retail stores

Personalization and customization of tote bags

Introduction of different leather varieties

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Capri Holdings Limited

KERING

LVMH

Samsonite International S.A.

Tapestry Inc.

