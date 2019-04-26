Tote Bags: Global Industry Overview & Outlook 2019-2023 with Capri Holdings, KERING, LVMH, Samsonite International, and Tapestry Dominating
Apr 26, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tote Bags Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The tote bags market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
The increasing marketing campaigns and product as well as brand promotion activities will trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Vendors are investing significantly to focus on consumer engagement, increasing brand awareness, reinforcement of brand relevance, and consumer guidance to stores or shopping websites.
The market players are also using various methods for enhancing brand equity and promoting their products, thus, driving the tote bags demand during the forecast period.
Growing demand for luxury handbags such as luxury tote bags
One of the growth drivers of the global tote bags market is the growing demand for luxury handbags such as luxury tote bags. The rising global demand for luxury handbags will drive the value sales in the market, which help market players to generate higher revenues and rake in bigger profits.
Presence of counterfeit products
One of the challenges in the growth of the global tote bags market is the presence of counterfeit products. Counterfeit products adversely impact volume sales apart from pricing.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. The growing demand for leather products such as tote bags made from the skin of animals has compelled manufacturers to offer bags made with the skin of animals.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Capri Holdings Limited
- KERING
- LVMH
- Samsonite International S.A.
- Tapestry Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased demand at airport retail stores
- Personalization and customization of tote bags
- Introduction of different leather varieties
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Capri Holdings Limited
- KERING
- LVMH
- Samsonite International S.A.
- Tapestry Inc.
