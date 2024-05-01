TOTO Advances Green Leadership with Science-Based '1.5°C Target' Validation and Elite Carbon Disclosure Project A List Recognition

TOTO's SBTi and CDP recognitions affirm its leadership in sustainability, setting new industry environmental benchmarks. Post this

"TOTO's achievements with the SBTi and CDP are not merely accolades but reflections of our genuine commitment to contributing toward a carbon-neutral and sustainable society by 2050," said Hidemi Ishikawa, CEO of TOTO USA. "Achieving the SBTi's '1.5℃ target' validation and earning a place on the CDP's A List signifies our steadfast dedication to expanding our sustainable practices, which are integral to TOTO's operational success."

Strategic Achievements Under the SBTi Initiative

TOTO's rigorous environmental goals, aligned with the SBTi's "1.5℃ target", underscore its proactive approach to limit global temperature rise in line with the Paris Agreement's most ambitious benchmarks. These goals form part of TOTO's broader strategy to achieve carbon-neutral status by 2050 .

Detailed Commitments and Goals:

TOTO's measurable targets and innovative strategies are aimed at significantly reducing its environmental impact and contributing meaningfully to global warming prevention initiatives. Each initiative reflects TOTO's dedication to a sustainable and environmentally responsible future.

Reduction Targets: TOTO has set ambitious goals to reduce CO2 emissions by 47.5% from its business sites (Scope 1 and 2) and by 25% in product usage emissions (Scope 3 Category 11) by 2030, relative to its 2021 baseline.

Renewable Energy Initiatives: TOTO is advancing confidently toward its goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2040, focusing on energy conservation and significant equipment upgrades across its operations.

Innovative Product Development: TOTO is committed to improving the environmental performance of its signature water-related products, which exemplify cleanliness, comfort, and sustainability. These enhancements are designed to promote global adoption and support the achievement of the "1.5°C level" target.

Carbon Disclosure Project's A List Company

TOTO's inclusion on the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) A List marks it as a leader in environmental transparency and effectiveness, demonstrating its longstanding commitment to reducing carbon emissions and advancing water conservation initiatives. The CDP manages the world's premier environmental disclosure system, encouraging urgent action among corporations to understand and reduce their environmental impacts. Despite over 23,000 companies registering with the CDP in 2023, fewer than 400 achieved an A rating. This places TOTO among the elite 1.74% of companies worldwide, highlighting its significant role in environmental stewardship and its ability to meet the rigorous standards of top-tier ecological performance and transparency.

TOTO's A- rating from the CDP underscores its leadership in environmental initiatives. This acknowledgment reflects TOTO's steadfast dedication to sustainability and marks a significant validation of its proactive environmental strategies. Being recognized by the CDP highlights TOTO's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and reinforces its position as a global leader in sustainable business practices.

TOTO's Commitment to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

These efforts are part of TOTO's broader initiative to address social challenges and foster economic growth sustainably, contributing significantly to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through its TOTO WILL 2030 strategy, the company focuses on cleanliness, environmental sustainability, and community connections – reinforcing its dedication to responsible business practices.

Looking Forward

TOTO's recent accolades from SBTi and CDP underscore its visionary leadership in sustainability, setting new standards for environmental excellence in the industry. The company's ongoing achievements exemplify the harmonious balance between commercial success and ecological stewardship, striving for excellence and inspiring by example. TOTO's commitment illuminates the path toward a more sustainable and prosperous future.

About TOTO

TOTO USA is the headquarters for the Americas Division of the TOTO Global Group, which was established in 1917 with the founding of TOTO, Ltd., in Kitakyushu, Japan. TOTO is the world's largest bathroom fixtures and fittings manufacturer, with $5.34 billion in annual sales (April 2022 to March 2023). For more than 100 years, TOTO has been the recognized leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design with products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience. Today, the company maintains 36,188 employees in 17 countries and owns manufacturing facilities around the world in countries as diverse as Japan, Mexico, Germany, the USA, India, and China. Guided by its corporate philosophy , the TOTO Global Group strives to create a great company trusted by people worldwide, which contributes to the betterment of society. Dedicated to engineering products that respect the environment while meeting people's needs for comfort, beauty, and performance, TOTO is the sole plumbing manufacturer to maintain a research and development center devoted to universal design, advanced science, and technology. Consumers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing they purchased a brand that innovates to improve people's quality of life. Winner of numerous domestic and international awards and recognitions, TOTO is the only plumbing manufacturer honored as Water Efficiency Leader by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The company continues to raise industry standards and consumer expectations about what is possible in the bath space, as TOTO believes a high-quality bathroom is an experience and an everyday luxury people value and appreciate.

For more information, consumers may visit www.totousa.com or call 1.888.295.8134, Option 5. Follow TOTO on Twitter ( @TOTOUSA ) and Instagram ( @TOTOUSA ) and become a TOTO fan on Facebook .

About Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)

SBTi is a partnership between Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi call to action is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. It defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets. Visit sciencebasedtargets.org or follow us @sciencetargets to learn more.

About Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states, and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $137 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 25,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization - and over 1,100 cities, states, and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda, and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

SOURCE TOTO