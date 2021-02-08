TOTO Showcases First-Ever Virtual Booth at KBIS 2021 and Emphasizes CLEANOVATION as Vital Strategy for New Normal Daily Life

Within its virtual booth, the company will introduce visitors to the future the TOTO envisions, which uses cutting-edge technology to achieve a new kind of clean . As TOTO will demonstrate, its technological innovations make people's daily lives cleaner and healthier. A clean, comfortable lifestyle is especially vital today as consumers navigate the New Normal resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic. To see all the innovative ways that TOTO supports people throughout their New Normal daily lives, please visit the TOTO virtual KBIS Booth , available February 9, 2021.

"The COVID-19 global pandemic has dramatically altered how we live our daily lives, and TOTO has enabled people to live successfully in every era," said Shinya Tamura, CEO of TOTO USA. "For more than 100 years, TOTO has led the world in innovation and technological advancement in the residential bathroom and public restroom. At KBIS 2021, we will showcase the future of a clean, comfortable lifestyle in the age of COVID-19 with products and cutting-edge technologies that will enable people to navigate our New Normal Daily Life successfully."

CLEANOVATION: Pioneering Cleanliness Technologies that Enrich the New Normal Way of Life

CLEANOVATION (combining the words "clean" and "innovation") enables TOTO to articulate its commitment to the kind of refreshing cleanliness that promotes peace of mind, beauty, and wellness through its technological innovations that enrich people's New Normal Daily Life as they protect the planet. As the company articulates, "TOTO Innovation brings a new world of clean to life, enriching every moment of every day."

WASHLET: The COVID-19 global pandemic heightened the importance of personal cleansing with water, and people across the U.S. shifted their daily ritual from wiping to washing with WASHLET. Far superior to the paper alternative, Americans now experience a new kind of clean that leaves them more refreshed, rejuvenated, and confident than they have ever felt after a bathroom break.

WASHLET uses pure, clean water – and myriad technological innovations – to make its users cleaner and more refreshed than they have ever felt. When the cleansing cycle is activated, a streamlined wand with AIR-IN WONDER-WAVE technology extends from beneath the seat to provide a soothing warm flow of aerated water for complete cleansing. Because the water is drawn directly from the home's fresh water supply, WASHLET delivers warm, aerated water that is always clean and pure. Once the cleansing cycle is completed, users may engage the drying cycle, which uses warm air to gently dry the area, protecting the environment by reducing the need for toilet tissue.

Since its launch in 1980, TOTO has sold more than 50,000,000 WASHLET units worldwide, sparking a global revolution in personal cleansing. Today, WASHLET is recognized as the best-selling brand of electric toilet seats with bidet function in the world.[1]

This year, TOTO introduces the new WASHLET C2 and WASHLET C5, also available as WASHLET+ models.

The latest TOTO innovation, WASHLET+ seamlessly connects a specially-designed TOTO toilet and WASHLET unit, with no protruding connections (water or electrical). TOTO WASHLET+ models provide CLEAN SYNERGY, four advanced cleaning technologies that work together to keep the toilet bowl fresh and clean at all times. At KBIS 2021, TOTO will showcase s the new Aquia IV Cube and Aquia IV Arc toilets, which offer its WASHLET+ connection. They are available with the new WASHLET+ C5 and WASHLET+ C2, plus other WASHLET+ models.

NEOREST, WASHLET+, and CLEAN SYNERGY

With the need for cleanliness and hygienic surfaces at the forefront of consumers' minds, TOTO NEOREST and WASHLET+ offer cleaning technologies that work synergistically and are especially important in this New Normal Daily Life that consumers are experiencing:

PREMIST: The bowl's interior is sprayed with a fine mist of water to reduce matter, mold, and mildew's ability to stick to its surface.

CEFIONTECT: A nano-technology glaze seals the porcelain with an ionized barrier, creating a super-slippery, non-porous surface that repels matter, mold, and mildew.

TORNADO FLUSH SYSTEM: The rimless bowl design and 2.5 diameter trapway use 100% of the water to remove waste effectively and clean every inch of the bowl and rim. The TORNADO FLUSH SYSTEM by TOTO optimizes water conservation (1.28 or 1.0 gallons per flush) while setting a high bar in quiet world-class flushing performance.

EWATER+: The cleanliness of the bowl's surface and the interior and exterior of WASHLET and NEOREST wands is ensured by automatically misting them with electrolyzed water, a well-known clean agent, which reduces the need for harsh cleaning chemicals. Electrolyzed water is produced by electrolysis of the chloride ions in ordinary tap water. It is completely free of added chemicals and harsh cleaning agents. Over time, EWATER+ returns to its original state as ordinary tap water.

ACTILIGHT: For superior luxury, the NEOREST 750H, NEOREST AC, and NEOREST NX2 also feature TOTO's revolutionary ACTILIGHT cleaning technology, which deep cleans the toilet bowl using only light, oxygen, and water.

TOUCHLESS PRODUCTS: Today, consumers are intensely concerned about infectious disease transmission when they use the restroom in airports, shopping centers, schools, offices, and other facilities. They want the security of knowing they can safely use public restrooms without the worry of coming into contact with infectious diseases like the coronavirus, influenza virus, or norovirus, to name but a few.

TOTO touchless restroom fixtures enable patrons to use the restroom and wash and dry their hands without touching the toilet, urinal, faucet, soap dispenser, or hand dryer. Consequently, they are secure in the knowledge they can safely use the restroom and significantly reduce the risk of spreading infectious diseases.

Touchless Auto-Flush Toilets and Urinals

Touchless ECOPOWER smart-sensor flush valves for toilet and urinals are energy-saving, durable, and provide maximum performance in even the most demanding, high-traffic public restrooms. This self-powered hydroelectric flush valve system generates its power during use; every time water turns the internal turbine. No daily usage minimum required. Its self-adjusting smart-sensor technology does not require manual calibration for fast, easy installation. Available in exposed and concealed valve styles.

Touchless Faucets

Touchless smart-sensor faucets by TOTO are available with an ECOPOWER platform, which harnesses the energy of running water to power the faucets, saving water and energy. These hands-free faucets replenish their charge with every use. No minimum daily usage is required, which translates into reduced electricity use, lower maintenance costs, and better ecology with hands-free, automatic-shut-off. They are also available with an electrical platform.

This year, TOTO introduces a wide range of new spout styles for its Touchless Faucets, including the GE, GC, GM, Libella, Gooseneck, Axiom, Helix, and Standard (both round and square).

Touchless Soap Dispensers

TOTO Touchless Soap Dispensers provide hands-free operation with foaming soap for a hygienic handwashing experience. The micro-sensor under the spout ensures accurate hand detection. The auto-purge cycle prevents soap from clogging the spout.

TOTO's First-Ever Virtual Booth

When TOTO designed its first-ever virtual KBIS booth, the company wanted to create a virtual experience that was simultaneously new and familiar. Not merely a virtual walkthrough, TOTO wanted its valued customers and KBIS attendees to experience its award-winning products from the safety and comfort of their home or office. To facilitate this, TOTO built hotspots and dynamic booth sections that enable architects, designers, and KBIS attendees to view rich informational videos and enjoy 360-degree picture-in-picture product experiences. They may quickly review product information like brochures and spec sheets, too, then add them to a "Wish List" for download at the visit's end.

TOTO showcases key product lines in its highly experiential virtual booth: NEOREST, WASHLET and WASHLET+, TOUCHLESS and IoT-Enabled Smart-Sensor Products, and Global Faucets and Showers. TOTO also highlights its cutting-edge CLEANOVATION technologies – PREMIST, CEFIONTECT, TORNADO FLUSH, and EWATER+ – that synergize to make people's cleaner and healthier as they navigate today's New Normal Way of Life.

For example, in the NEOREST section, TOTO showcases the beauty and elegance of its full line of luxury integrated smart toilets. Dynamic, picture-in-picture videos detail each aspect of the NEOREST experience. Features like its personal cleansing systems' Air-In Wonder-Wave technology, wand spray patterns, water massage, warm-air dryer, and ACTILIGHT cleaning technology spring to life for the visitor in vivid detail.

About TOTO

TOTO USA is headquarters for the Americas Division of the TOTO Global Group, which was established in 1917 with the founding of TOTO, Ltd., in Kitakyushu, Japan. TOTO is the world's largest manufacturer of bathroom fixtures and fittings, with $5.47 billion in annual sales (as of March 2020 and its exchange rate). For more than 100 years, TOTO has been the recognized leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design with products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience. Today, the company maintains 33,554 employees in 19 countries and owns manufacturing facilities around the world in countries as diverse as Japan, Mexico, Germany, the USA, India, and China. Guided by its corporate philosophy , the TOTO Global Group strives to create a great company, trusted by people worldwide, which contributes to the betterment of society. Dedicated to engineering products that respect the environment while meeting people's needs for comfort, beauty, and performance, TOTO is the sole plumbing manufacturer to maintain a research and development center devoted to universal design, advanced science, and technology. Consumers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing they purchased a brand that innovates to improve people's quality of life. Winner of numerous domestic and international awards and recognitions, TOTO is the only plumbing manufacturer honored as Water Efficiency Leader by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The company continues to raise industry standards and consumer expectations about what is possible in the bath space, as TOTO believes a high-quality bathroom is an experience and an everyday luxury people value and appreciate.

For more information, consumers may visit www.totousa.com or call 1.888.295.8134, Option 5. Follow TOTO on Twitter ( @TOTOUSA ) and Instagram (@TOTOUSA) and become a TOTO fan on Facebook .

1In 2019, Euromonitor International, Ltd., a global leader in international market research, certified WASHLET as the world's number one brand of electric toilet seats with bidet functionality based its sales volume.

SOURCE TOTO

Related Links

http://www.totousa.com

