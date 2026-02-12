TOTO Unveils the "Aurora™ Moment" at KBIS 2026, Introducing a New Era of Bathroom Design, Performance, and Experience

TOTO unveils a new era of bathroom innovation where inspired design, breakthrough technology, and daily luxury converge. Post this

At KBIS 2026, TOTO transforms Booth W901 at the Orange County Convention Center into a destination for designers, architects, and design-savvy consumers seeking the future of performance-driven luxury.

Inspired by the quiet power and natural intelligence of the Aurora Borealis, Aurora introduces a new design language for the bath, one where luxury is redefined by nature, balancing refined form with breakthrough technology.

The result is a bathroom experience that transforms everyday routines into moments of calm, comfort, and wellness, shaped by design intelligence drawn directly from nature.

"KBIS 2026 marks a defining moment for TOTO," said Taro Muroi, CEO, TOTO USA. "Aurora reflects our strategy to unite elegant design, precision engineering, and high-performance sustainability at scale. This approach is supported by the company's U.S.-based manufacturing, which began in 1991 and expanded with the launch of our major new production facility in Morrow, GA, in 2025, reinforcing our long-term commitment to the North American market."

A New KBIS Experience Designed for Discovery

At KBIS 2026, TOTO introduces an all-new booth concept inspired by the design principles of Aurora. Clean, elegant lines, carefully chosen materials, and a welcoming, easy-to-navigate layout shape the experience. Layered textures, sculptural forms, and thoughtfully planned lighting create an inviting environment where visitors can see and feel how performance, design, and craftsmanship come together in harmony.

Designed with the design-build community and design-conscious consumers in mind, the booth functions as both a gallery and a gathering space, reinforcing TOTO's focus on performance, sustainability, and human-centered design.

An Experiential Centerpiece: The Aurora Whistlestop Tour Trailer

At the center of the TOTO booth experience is the Aurora Whistlestop Tour display trailer, making its show-floor debut. More than a promotional element, the trailer offers an immersive architectural preview of Aurora, allowing visitors to engage directly with its design philosophy and performance story.

The in-booth installation allows visitors to experience the Whistlestop Tour environment before it begins its national journey, underscoring TOTO's belief that innovation is best understood through direct engagement.

Extending the Experience Beyond KBIS: The Aurora Whistlestop Tour

Following its KBIS debut, the Aurora Whistlestop Tour will travel to select markets across the United States, bringing Aurora and the INTEGRAVITY SYSTEM to design professionals, partners, and design-forward consumers. Structured as a curated, mobile experience, the tour showcases hands-on demonstrations and immersive storytelling that highlight the design, performance, and innovation behind Aurora.

Launching at KBIS 2026, the Aurora Whistlestop Tour reflects TOTO's commitment to accessibility, education, and meaningful engagement beyond the convention floor.

Convening the Industry: In-Booth, Expert-Led Panel Conversations

Throughout KBIS, TOTO will host a series of in-booth, expert-led panel discussions focused on the evolving role of bathrooms and bathroom products in contemporary living. These conversations will examine design innovation, sustainability, wellness, and inclusive living through real-world perspectives and practical insights into changing user needs.

By creating space for dialogue and shared expertise, TOTO reinforces its role as a product innovator, thought leader, and convener of ideas shaping the future of the industry.

New Product Introductions at KBIS 2026

Aurora One-Piece Toilet with the INTEGRAVITY SYSTEM / WASHLET+ System

The Aurora WASHLET+ S7A One-Piece Toilet introduces a new approach to integrated toilet and WASHLET+ design, combining sculptural form with thoughtful usability. Its fully skirted silhouette, soft flared curves, and balanced proportions create a refined yet approachable presence, while Universal Height design supports comfort and accessibility across a wide range of users.

The proprietary rimless bowl design by TOTO enhances hygiene and accessibility, while the CEFIONTECT® ceramic glaze and TORNADO-style flushing dynamics work together to support superior bowl cleanliness and easier maintenance.

INTEGRAVITY SYSTEM Flush Engine

Aurora debuts the INTEGRAVITY SYSTEM, a new gravity-driven flushing technology developed for one-piece toilets, a strategic product category for North America. Using a dual-valve, nested-tank architecture, the system precisely sequences rim wash and siphon-jet action to extend bowl and rim cleaning coverage by up to five times compared to standard gravity flush systems. Working in concert with its TOTO TORNADO-style flushing dynamics and CEFIONTECT nanotechnology bowl glaze, INTEGRAVITY™ delivers thorough 360-degree bowl cleaning, powerful waste removal, and quiet operation while maintaining exceptional water efficiency at just 1.28 or 1.0 gallons per flush.

"Aurora represents how we think about the future of the bathroom," added Muroi. "It reflects our belief that performance, comfort, and design integrity must work together to set a new standard for everyday living."

Redington™ One-Piece Skirted Toilet / WASHLET+ System

Redington represents a modern evolution in everyday performance, combining clean architectural lines with advanced flushing and hygiene technologies. Its fully skirted one-piece form creates a smooth, uninterrupted profile that enhances visual refinement while simplifying maintenance.

Available in 1.28 and 1.0 GPF configurations, the TORNADO FLUSH® system delivers powerful, efficient bowl-cleaning performance. CEFIONTECT ceramic glaze, paired with TORNADO FLUSH performance, helps keep the bowl cleaner longer while simplifying everyday maintenance. The Universal Height elongated bowl with SOFTCLOSE® seat enhances comfort. Redington is WASHLET+ compatible, enabling seamless integration of PREMIST® and EWATER+® technologies.

Glaston™ Two-Piece Skirted Toilet / WASHLET+ System

Glaston blends timeless design with dependable performance in a refined, fully skirted two-piece profile created for today's bathrooms. Balanced proportions and clean lines deliver a calm, versatile aesthetic while making maintenance easier.

The TORNADO FLUSH system, supported by CEFIONTECT ceramic glaze, delivers consistent bowl-cleaning performance while helping maintain long-term cleanliness. A Universal Height elongated bowl with SOFTCLOSE® seat ensures everyday comfort, while WASHLET+ compatibility enables integration of PREMIST and EWATER+ technologies.

Ultramax® One-Piece Toilet / WASHLET+ System

Ultramax is a trusted classic, updated to meet modern expectations for comfort, cleanliness, and design. Its distinctive one-piece construction, available in high-profile and low-profile tank configurations, offers a substantial, furniture-like presence suited to a wide range of interiors.

Featuring the TORNADO FLUSH system with multiple flush volume options depending on the model, Ultramax delivers reliable, high-performance bowl cleaning. The TORNADO FLUSH system, supported by CEFIONTECT ceramic glaze, delivers consistent bowl-cleaning performance while helping maintain long-term cleanliness.

Its Universal Height elongated bowl with SOFTCLOSE® seat enhances everyday comfort. Ultramax is WASHLET+ compatible, enabling integration with PREMIST and EWATER+ technologies.

Expanding Design Expression: New Matte Finishes for NEOREST® LS and WX

Responding to the evolving priorities of designers and design-conscious homeowners, TOTO introduces new matte finish options for the iconic NEOREST LS and NEOREST WX1 models. These additions expand creative freedom, enabling designers to express contemporary luxury through a more nuanced approach to color, materials, and finishes.

The refined matte palette enhances architectural clarity while supporting a more personalized approach to luxury bathroom design.

Experience TOTO at KBIS 2026

Visit TOTO at Booth W901 at the Orange County Convention Center to experience Aurora, explore the INTEGRAVITY SYSTEM, preview the Aurora Whistlestop Tour, and engage with ideas shaping the future of bathroom design.

"We invite the industry to experience Aurora and our new and hero products firsthand at KBIS 2026," said Muroi. "This moment reflects how TOTO is shaping the future of the bathroom through design integrity, engineering precision, and a deep respect for how people live every day."

About TOTO

TOTO USA is headquarters for the Americas Division of the TOTO Global Group, established in 1917 with the founding of TOTO LTD in Kitakyushu, Japan. TOTO is the world's largest manufacturer of bathroom fixtures and fittings, with approximately $4.8 billion USD in annual net sales (for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025). For more than a century, TOTO has been recognized as the leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design, offering products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience. The company employs approximately 32,968 people globally as of March 31, 2025. Today, the TOTO Global Group operates in 17 countries, with manufacturing facilities and offices located around the world — including Japan, the United States, Mexico, Germany, India, China, and other markets — and delivers high-quality bathroom solutions to customers worldwide. TOTO is dedicated to engineering products that respect the environment while meeting people's comfort, beauty, and performance needs. Winner of numerous domestic and international awards and recognitions, TOTO is the only plumbing manufacturer honored as a Water Efficiency Leader by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information, consumers may visit https://www.totousa.com or call 1.888.295.8134, Option 5. Follow TOTO on X (@TOTOUSA) and Instagram (@TOTOUSA) and become a TOTO fan on Facebook.

SOURCE TOTO