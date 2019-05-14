TOTO's Innovative Products Sweep Awards Contests

"As the global leader in innovation and technology, TOTO is committed to designing products that improve people's lives. By focusing on the consumer experience, we innovate, engineer and design timelessly beautiful products that anticipate people's needs," said Shinya Tamura, CEO, TOTO USA. "We are deeply honored to be recognized by these distinguished award programs. They affirm our commitment to the continued research and development of products that make people's lives cleaner, healthier, less complicated and more beautiful."

Winner of seven product innovation and design awards to date, TOTO's Flotation Tub simulates zero gravity by offering bathers a weightless experience that eliminates the mechanical energy/load on their joints. TOTO's breakthrough came after 10-years' research on bathing's relaxation effect, biomechanics, neuroscience, and ergonomics. TOTO discovered that a unique body posture—with the reclining body stabilized and the hips, knees, and ankles flexed—reduced the joints' mechanical energy/load to nearly zero. It replicates the body's posture at zero gravity. Astronauts sleep in this position; it enables the most relaxing rest possible. TOTO christened this unique body position, ZERO DIMENSION.

TOTO's ZERO DIMENSION bathing posture deeply relaxes mind and body. Cerebral blood flow studies show activity in the left ventrolateral prefrontal cortex—the part of the brain responsible for language—is dramatically reduced. Bathers are afloat, calm and immersed in a meditative moment of relaxation, enhanced by special massage jets producing a therapeutic flow of warm air bubbles enveloping the entire body. A stream of warm water flows from the height-adjustable Neck Spa, an ergonomic pillow that keeps the neck and shoulders comfortably warm. HYDROHANDS massage jets create the experience of real hands massaging the lower back. All functions are easily operated using the control panel on the inside of the tub.

TOTO's Flotation Tub has amassed an impressive array of accolades, including: Edison Awards 2019 - Bronze Award, CES Innovation Awards 2019 - Honoree; Best of KBIS 2019, Best of Bath Gold Award; Architectural Record's Best Kitchen & Bath Products 2018 – Best in Category; Architectural Products' Product Innovation Award 2018; Better Homes & Garden's Beautiful Kitchens & Baths' 30 Most Innovative Products Award; and Interior Design's Best of the Year 2018 – Honoree.

Not to be outdone, TOTO's NEOREST NX2 Intelligent Toilet has gathered an impressive array of awards. The NEOREST NX2 is TOTO's most beautiful intelligent toilet with its most advanced cleansing technology. Inspired by the natural beauty of pebbles shaped by water over time, the NEOREST NX2's sophisticated elliptical silhouette will serve as an artistic focal point of any bath. It offers the people-first innovations consumers appreciate: high-tech sensor operation with auto open/close and auto flush; integrated WASHLET personal cleansing system with warm, aerated water to cleanse, warm air dryer, heated seat, and in-bowl catalytic deodorizer; and energy- and water-saving features.

The NEOREST NX2's ACTILIGHT bowl cleansing technology is completely safe for the environment. It starts with a plain water pre-mist that reduces waste and grime's sticking. After each flush, EWATER+ mists the bowl with electrolyzed water, which has a slightly acidic pH value, to keep it clean and fresh. Activated by the integrated UV light, ACTILIGHT's titanium dioxide and zirconium glazed bowl becomes super hydrophilic—waste, lime scale, and mold wash away with ease. The activated surface also triggers photocatalysis, accelerating the decomposition of all organic substances at the cellular level.

To date, the NEOREST NX2 has been honored with the Good Design Award 2018, Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design; CES Innovation Awards 2019 – Honoree; Hospitality Design Awards 2018 – Finalist; and Best of KBIS 2019 – Finalist.

TOTO USA is headquarters for the Americas Division of the TOTO Global Group, which was established in 1917 with the founding of TOTO, Ltd., in Kitakyushu, Japan. TOTO is the world's largest manufacturer of bathroom fixtures and fittings with $5.2 billion dollars in annual sales (as of March 2018). For more than 100 years, TOTO has been the recognized leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design with products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience. Today, the company maintains 32,481 employees in 20 countries and owns manufacturing facilities around the world in countries as diverse as Japan, Mexico, Germany, the USA, India and China. Guided by its corporate philosophy , the TOTO Global Group strives to create a great company, trusted by people all around the world, which contributes to the betterment of society. Dedicated to engineering products that respect the environment while meeting people's needs for comfort, beauty and performance, TOTO is the sole plumbing manufacturer to maintain a research and development center devoted to universal design, advanced science, and technology. Consumers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing they purchased a brand that innovates to improve people's quality of life. Winner of numerous domestic and international awards and recognitions, TOTO is the only plumbing manufacturer honored as Water Efficiency Leader by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The company continues to raise industry standards and consumer expectations as to what is possible in the bath space, as TOTO believes a high-quality bathroom is an experience and an everyday luxury people value and appreciate.

For more information, consumers may visit www.totousa.com or call 1.888.295.8134, Option 5. Follow TOTO on Twitter ( @TOTOUSA ) and Instagram (@TOTOUSA) and become a TOTO fan on Facebook .

