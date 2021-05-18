TOTO's TOUCHLESS Faucets and Flotation Tub with RECLINE Comfort Win Prestigious Red Dot and iF International Accolades for Their Peerless Design

In addition, TOTO's TOUCHLESS Standard R and Standard S TOUCHLESS Faucets won the prestigious iF Design Award, as did its Rectangular Flotation Tub with RECLINE COMFORT technology.

TOTO's award-winning TOUCHLESS Faucets will launch in early June 2021.

"This marks the ninth consecutive year that TOTO products have won the esteemed Red Dot Design Award, and the eighth successive year our products have attained the prestigious iF Design Award," said Hidemi Ishikawa, CEO of TOTO USA. "Moreover, it is the second time TOTO garnered the Red Dot Awards' coveted "Best of the Best" accolade, receiving the first such honor in 2017. As the global leader in innovation and technological advancement for the residential bathroom and public restroom, TOTO will continue to pursue the fusion of high design and technology to improve people's lives."

TOTO's 2021 Red Dot Award Winners for Design Excellence

GOOSENECK TOUCHLESS FAUCET: With its elegant high arc spout characterized by graceful lines reminiscent of flowing water's beauty, TOTO's Gooseneck TOUCHLESS Faucet offers SOFT FLOW. This unique TOTO water technology precisely balances individual streams of water to gently caress the skin, with virtually no splash. The translucent water streams are beautiful and visually pleasing.

TOTO Gooseneck Faucet is available in standard and vessel heights with either TOTO's ECOPOWER or electric platforms.

GM TOUCHLESS FAUCET: Characterized by bold parallel arches and reflective curves, the majestic TOUCHLESS GM Faucet's curved spout and columnar body invoke the dignity and stately aura of the bow-shaped arc atop a traditional Torii gate at the entrance to a Japanese temple. Its imposing presence is further accentuated by the highlights that trace its gently beveled edges.

The majestic GM TOUCHLESS Faucets allows designers to incorporate designs informed by ancient Japanese architecture updated for today.

The solid brass GM TOUCHLESS faucet flows at a water-conserving 0.5 or 0.35 gallons per minute and is available with an ECOPOWER or electric platform.

LIBELLA TOUCHLESS FAUCET: Classically modern with a clean, uncomplicated look, TOTO's Libella TOUCHLESS faucet's highly original design features a linear motif and a substantial body, with softened edges to produce highly expressive shadows.

It is available in semi-vessel and wall-mount models with TOTO's ECOPOWER or electric platform.

AXIOM TOUCHLESS FAUCET: TOTO's Axiom TOUCHLESS Faucet's angular design blends well with linear architectural restroom designs. The faucet's angular spout tapers the tip with its concealed nozzle, giving this unique spout design a sense of lightness counterpoised with its angular body's sense of volume.

The Axiom's timeless styling and flawless performance is always modern and lasting. With its elegant, high-end design statement, it redefines the category of commercial faucets—long thought to be generic, uninspired, and merely institutional.

TOTO's Axiom TOUCHLESS Faucet series offers standard, vessel, and wall-mount models. It is available with an ECOPOWER or electric platform.

HELIX TOUCHLESS FAUCET: TOTO's Helix TOUCHLESS Faucet's design offers the timeless sophistication found in elegant simplicity. Its slender body's height provides a sense of refinement, while the gently straightened spout emphasizes its contemporary design. This smooth, sleek faucet design complements myriad restroom environments and is easy to clean.

The Helix TOUCHLESS Faucet is available in standard, vessel, and wall-mount models.

TOTO's 2021 iF Design Award Winners

STANDARD R TOUCHLESS FAUCET: TOTO's Standard R TOUCHLESS Faucet design is characterized by a graceful and understated aesthetic. Its gently curving spout invokes a deep appreciation of the simplicity of organic form. Its simple clean-line aesthetic speaks to the best in contemporary design.

The Standard R TOUCHLESS Faucet offers TOTO's proprietary EWATER+ technology. This unique smart-sensor faucet automatically mists the lavatory with electrolyzed water, a well-known cleaning agent, which reduces the need for harsh cleaning chemicals. EWATER+ is produced from ordinary tap water by electrolyzing its chloride ions. It is completely free of added chemicals, detergents, or harsh cleaning agents. Over time, EWATER+ returns to its original state as ordinary tap water.

By misting the lavatory with EWATER+, the Standard R TOUCHLESS Faucet reduces dirt and grime, particularly around the drain area.

STANDARD S TOUCHLESS FAUCET: The Standard S TOUCHLESS Faucet's minimalist design combines a square spout and cylindrical body to complement the many styles of public restrooms. The spout's inclined tip gives it a sleek, sophisticated look while keeping the nozzle concealed. It is available with an ECOPOWER or electric platform.

ECOPOWER TECHNOLOGY

TOTO's award-winning TOUCHLESS smart-sensor faucets are available with its proprietary ECOPOWER technology platform. ECOPOWER harnesses the energy of running water to power the faucets' electronics, saving water and energy. These hands-free faucets replenish their charge with every use. No minimum daily usage is required, which translates into reduced electricity use, lower maintenance costs, and better ecology with hands-free, automatic shut-off. They are also available with an electrical platform.

RECTANGULAR FLOTATION SOAKING TUB WITH RECLINE COMFORT: TOTO's Rectangular Flotation Soaking Tub offers its proprietary RECLINE COMFORT bathing technology. This unique soaking tub features softly rounded corners, tapered sides, a toe-touch tub drain for effortless water release, and a nonslip bottom surface. Measuring 66-15/16" x 31-1/2" x 22-1/4", the tub's gentry curved headrest area may offer support when entering or leaving the bathing well.

RECLINE COMFORT BATHING TECHNOLOGY

This approachable flotation soaking tub allows the head to relax against a built-in headrest as the body unwinds, embracing the water's comforting warmth. To maintain the spine's natural S-curve, the neck and upper back are stabilized against the tub's back wall, which encourages the deep release of mental and muscle tension. The versatile built-in footrest maintains the ankle and knee flexion and prevents the body from slipping down into the tub. Its stepped design accommodates bathers of different heights. TOTO's RECLINE COMFORT body posture provides a deep sensation of ease and tranquility.

