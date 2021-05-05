Totus Wealth Management Launches with Cetera

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera, a leading financial advice firm, has announced the affiliation of the newly launched Totus Wealth Management. The Texas-based team supports a reported $2.4 billion in wealth management assets. Led by President & CEO, James Starnes, the practice offers full-service financial planning, a complete suite of wealth management services and an array of insurance and protection products.

With the need for greater representation within our profession and access to sound financial guidance ever increasing, Cetera and Totus are aligned in creating opportunity for multi-generational and diverse financial professionals. Both firms are committed to advancing the profession and expanding the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to more investors.

Totus' culture is rooted in serving investors as true fiduciaries and delivering best-in-class service. Starnes shared, "Our diverse team is comprised of individuals with a combined over 60 years-experience. We take what we call a unique "Experts Together" approach focusing on financial solutions and life's planned and unplanned events. Cetera allows us to expand our vision and better serve multi-generational clients across a larger geographic footprint."

Totus, the Latin word for 'the whole or total' inspires both the name and the firm's approach to client service. Starnes will be joined by a team of six producing financial professionals and four support staff with plans for immediate growth. The firm has offices in Houston and Woodlands, TX with plans for expansion.

Sandra Diaz, Totus' Chief Operating Officer, commented, "We go beyond financial planning to understand one's aspirations and dreams. Then together, we analyze risk and opportunity, and implement a plan to help achieve those goals. We continually look ahead for what's next and help you navigate smart financial decisions for both the planned as well as life's unexpected events. This high-touch approach requires constant communication and we're looking forward to enhancing our outreach with the technology and marketing solutions offered by Cetera."

Brett Harrison, head of Cetera's independent channel commented, "At Cetera, we believe in a world where financial well-being and the path to provide it is accessible and achievable for everyone. The Totus Wealth team embodies this belief and aligns with our efforts to provide an environment that's diverse at all levels. We're thrilled to welcome them and their clients to Cetera."

Cetera is actively recruiting top talent including financial professionals affiliating direct or in a branch model, tax professionals, banks and credit unions and regional teams (OSJs) with a focus on driving growth and a superior service experience. Totus Wealth Planning will affiliate with Cetera Advisors LLC.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It's headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group