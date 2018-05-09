TOTVS - 1Q18 Earnings Results

SAO PAULO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3), the leading developer of business solutions in Brazil, announces today its results of the first quarter of 2018 (1Q18). The Company's consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil, which are in consonance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
- Net revenue: R$563.0 million in 1Q18 (+0.5% vs. 1Q17 and +1.6% vs. 4Q17) and R$2,230.2 million in 12M-1Q18 (+1.7% vs. 12M-1Q17).
- Recurring Revenue: R$378.7 million in 1Q18 (+5.0% vs. 1Q17 and +1.2% vs. 4Q17) and R$1,484.4 million in 12M-1Q18 (+7.9% vs. 12M-1Q17).
- Subscription Revenue: R$94.6 million in 1Q18 (+38.3% vs. 1Q17 and +9.5% vs. 4Q17) and R$334.1 million in 12M-1Q18 (+36.1% vs. 12M-1Q17).
- Annual Recurring Revenue from Subscription: R$402.6 million in 1Q18 (+43.4% vs. 1Q17 and +9.4% vs. 4Q17).
- Incremental License: R$17.9 million in 1Q18 (+28.8% vs. 1Q17).
- Adjusted EBITDA: R$96.8 million in 1Q18 (+7.4% vs. 1Q17 and +40.0% vs. 4Q17) and R$312.0 million in 12M-1Q18 (-6.6% vs. 12M-1Q17).
- Adjusted Net Income: R$34.3 million in 1Q18 (+9.3% vs. 1Q17 and +103.2% vs. 4Q17) and R$103.3 million in 12M-1Q18 (-28.1% vs. 12M-1Q17).
- Net Debt: R$276.6 million in 1Q18 (-37.1% vs. 1Q17 and -14.2% vs. 4Q17), corresponding to 0.9x Adjusted EBITDA in 12M-1Q18 (-40 basis points vs. 12M-1Q17).
