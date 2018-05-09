TOTVS - 1Q18 Earnings Results

Recurring Revenue: R$378.7 million in 1Q18 (+5.0% vs. 1Q17 and +1.2% vs. 4Q17) and R$1,484.4 million in 12M -1Q18 (+7.9% vs. 12M -1Q17).

Subscription Revenue: R$94.6 million in 1Q18 (+38.3% vs. 1Q17 and +9.5% vs. 4Q17) and R$334.1 million in 12M -1Q18 (+36.1% vs. 12M -1Q17).

Annual Recurring Revenue from Subscription: R$402.6 million in 1Q18 (+43.4% vs. 1Q17 and +9.4% vs. 4Q17).

Incremental License: R$17.9 million in 1Q18 (+28.8% vs. 1Q17).

Adjusted EBITDA: R$96.8 million in 1Q18 (+7.4% vs. 1Q17 and +40.0% vs. 4Q17) and R$312.0 million in 12M -1Q18 (-6.6% vs. 12M -1Q17).

Adjusted Net Income: R$34.3 million in 1Q18 (+9.3% vs. 1Q17 and +103.2% vs. 4Q17) and R$103.3 million in 12M -1Q18 (-28.1% vs. 12M -1Q17).

Net Debt: R$276.6 million in 1Q18 (-37.1% vs. 1Q17 and -14.2% vs. 4Q17), corresponding to 0.9x Adjusted EBITDA in 12M -1Q18 (-40 basis points vs. 12M -1Q17).

For more information: http://ir.totvs.com

