Touch Controller IC Market size to increase by USD 9.96 billion between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global touch controller IC market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,961.68 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 15.34% during the forecast period. The Touch Controller IC market is expanding with numerous global and regional vendors, including Microchip, Synaptic, Cypress Semiconductor, MELAS, and FocalTech. APAC entrants are intensifying competition, leading to price wars due to low technological barrier. Key applications include AR, VR, IoT devices, and interactive displays in automotive, consumer electronics, and computing sectors. Product features, pricing trends, and geographical reach influence market dynamics.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Touch Controller IC Market 2023-2027

The Product segment emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the touch controller IC market

The Touch Controller IC market is driven by the widespread adoption of touch screen technology in various industries. Touch screens, with their high resolution of up to 4096 x 4096 dots per inch (DPI), are integral to AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) applications, flexible screens, IoT devices, and more. The Touch Controller IC acts as a bridge between the touch screen and the processor, handling I/O functions and converting input signals into touch position data. Key players in the market include Analog Devices, Microchip, and Freescale Semiconductor. Pricing trends are influenced by consumer buying behavior, product growth stages, and industry verticals such as automotive, interactive displays, tablets, computers, smartphones, smartwatches, and more. MEMS-based technologies and keypad-based systems are also part of the landscape. Geographical reach extends globally, with end application industries, manufacturers, intermediaries, and end consumers shaping the industry coverage. Inorganic growth through acquisitions and partnerships, as seen with companies like Melfas, continues to shape the market. Product features and functions, such as compatibility with LCDs, computer desktops, and laptops, further expand the market scope.

The Touch Controller IC Market in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of touchscreens in Tablets, Computers, Smartphones, Smart Watches, and other NUI devices. Key vendors in the region include Analog Devices, Cypress Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, Texas Instruments, and Synaptics Inc. The automotive sector, particularly in luxury and premium vehicles in Canada and Mexico, is also contributing to market expansion. Product growth stages, pricing trends, and consumer buying behavior are crucial factors influencing market dynamics. Suppliers, end consumers, manufacturers, and intermediaries are key industry players. Product features, functions, and geographical reach are essential industry coverage areas. Inorganic growth through acquisitions, such as Melfas, and industry verticals, including Laptops, LCDs, Computer desktops, and Input signal processing, are also significant. Challenges to market growth include the COVID-19 pandemic's supply chain disruption and manufacturing halt, but market recovery is expected. The consumer electronics industry and automotive sector are primary market verticals, with industrial applications and consumer applications following closely. Product growth stages, pricing trends, and industry verticals are essential factors influencing market dynamics.

Commenting on the market trends, a Senior Analyst of Technavio, stated," The touch controller IC market is poised for growth due to the increasing adoption of flexible displays in consumer electronics. Flexible OLED and AMOLED displays, featuring integrated touch controller ICs, are sandwiched between the display and touch sensor. The market's expansion is influenced by the automotive and manufacturing sectors, as well as advancements in touch screen technology, AR, VR, and IoT devices. However, COVID-19-related supply chain disruptions and manufacturing halts may pose challenges."

Analyst Review

The Touch Controller IC Market encompasses the production and sales of touch screen technology components, specifically touch controller ICs. These ICs are integral to the functionality of various devices, including Tablets, Smartphones, Smart Watches, Interactive Displays, Laptops, Computer Desktops, and IoT devices. Touch controller ICs enable the host processor to recognize input signals from touch sensors, allowing for user interaction on flexible screens and rigid LCDs. Major players in the market include Microchip and Freescale Semiconductor. These companies provide touchscreen controller ICs for a range of applications, from Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality systems to Automotive touchscreens. Product pricing for touch controller ICs varies based on specifications, with factors such as I/O functions and processing power influencing the final cost. Analog Devices also contribute to the market by providing touch sensors and other related components. The flexible print circuit technology used in touchscreens further expands the market's potential applications, making touch controller ICs an essential component in today's technology landscape.

Market Overview

The Touch Controller IC market is a significant segment in the technology industry, featuring products from leading companies such as Processor, Functional ICs, and Analog Devices. These companies provide a range of touch controller ICs, including those based on capacitive and resistive technologies. The screens of various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, utilize these touch controller ICs for sensing user inputs. The market for these ICs is driven by the increasing demand for touchscreen devices and the continuous advancements in technology. Key players in the market include Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments, among others. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the widespread adoption of touchscreen technology in various applications.

