Touchdown Jerry Rice-A-Roni: Two San Francisco Treats Team Up to Kick Off Football Season

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Rice-A-Roni and Pasta Roni are teaming up with another Bay Area legend - Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice - to deliver a flavor-packed football season. Through a new campaign called Team Rice, these two San Francisco treats will remind everyone that Roni is a delicious go-to mealtime solution the whole family will love – whether it's around the dinner table or at a tailgate.

"Rice-A-Roni may not have really been named after me, but you can't deny we're both San Francisco treats," said Rice. "That's why I'm excited to partner with Rice and Pasta Roni to show how to tackle hunger with delicious meal options!"

As part of the promotion, Team Rice will stop shoppers in their tracks with in-store displays, a YouTube video series featuring a new take on Roni's famous jingle, and an opportunity to win prizes. To enter, consumers simply need to enter the UPC from any Rice-A-Roni or Pasta Roni product (including cups) at www.goteamrice.com. Prizes include $500, Rice and Pasta Roni product, and branded Roni football gear. No purchase necessary. Ends November 30, 2019. For complete details, see Official Rules at website.

"Everyone knows Rice and Pasta Roni are delicious and easy dinnertime solutions, but we want to put the brand front-and-center this fall with Team Rice – a game plan designed to bring the heat to store shelves and dinner tables nationwide," said Robbert Rietbroek, senior vice president and general manager at Quaker Foods North America, which manages the Rice-A-Roni portfolio. "We're thrilled to see how the program helps to remind people of our great-tasting rice and pasta products in such a memorable way with Jerry Rice as a natural brand partner."

The Team Rice YouTube video series consists of several funny, short videos featuring Jerry Rice having a bit of fun with Rice and Pasta Roni, including:

Jerry Rice insisting that Rice-A-Roni was named after him;

insisting that Rice-A-Roni was named after him; Jerry Rice's remix of the Rice-A-Roni jingle; and

remix of the Rice-A-Roni jingle; and Jerry Rice changing his name to Jerry Pasta.

For the full series of videos, visit Rice-A-Roni on YouTube and for more information about the promotion, including instant-win game official rules and prizes, visit www.goteamrice.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

http://www.goteamrice.com

