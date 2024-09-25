Touchdown! Wyndham Rewards Named Proud Partner of Penn State Athletics

Today, Penn State boasts 31 athletics programs and an alumni association of 775,000—one of the largest in the U.S. Through the partnership, Wyndham Rewards members unlock exclusive access to special ticket packages for football and men's basketball, redeemable with Wyndham Rewards points starting as low as 35,000 points. Plus, there will be additional opportunities to redeem points for special VIP experiences.

"Penn State's school spirit matches the enthusiasm and loyalty of our 110 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members. By joining forces, we're tapping into one of the most engaged fanbases in sports and adding more enriching experiences for our beloved guests."

- Michael Shiwdin, GVP, Guest Engagement, Loyalty & Strategic Partnerships, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

"Blazing stadium lights and roaring fan cheers—there's something truly special about the Nittany Lions Athletics family. By welcoming Wyndham into our iconic arenas and stadiums, we're delivering incredible memories for fans and members alike, on and off the field."

- Daniel Solomon, VP, Corporate Partnerships, Penn State Athletics

A Slam Dunk For Fans All Year Long

The new partnership features exclusive access to tickets for football and men's basketball, available only for Wyndham Rewards members to redeem using points throughout the year. The partnership also includes Wyndham signage through in-venue digital advertising throughout Penn State facilities such as Beaver Stadium, Bryce Jordan Center and Rec Hall.

Member highlights include exclusive game day packages, including suite-level tickets and pre-game experiences with complimentary food and drinks. Ticket packages start at 35,000 points and limited quantities are available. Members can also redeem points to add on various VIP experiences throughout the football season at select games. Experiences include sideline passes for pre-game photo ops for fans on the field and exclusive tunnel access alongside the team. Additional experiences will be made available in the coming months.

With approximately 110 million enrolled members worldwide, Wyndham Rewards is the only hotel loyalty program where members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay. Members can easily redeem points towards free nights at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world or a host of other rewards like tours, activities, gift cards, shopping and more. Offering three simple redemption tiers, free nights start at just 7,500 points per bedroom per night, while discounted nights start at just 1,500 points per bedroom per night.

Now through Oct. 21, 2024, buy 3,000+ Wyndham Rewards points and get 25% off the purchase price to use toward Penn State football experiences, free and discounted nights and more. Fans can buy up to 100,000 points annually—that's enough for up to 13 free nights at thousands of hotels worldwide*. For terms and conditions please visit here. To learn more about redeeming game tickets and experiences, see here.

*More Information About Free Nights & Discounted Nights with Points + Cash: Free Nights require up to 30,000 points per bedroom, depending on property. Discounted Nights with Points + Cash require up to 6,000 points per bedroom, plus a cash payment, depending on property. Member must have enough points for all bedrooms in desired accommodation to book award nights. Per night resort fees and other advance fees may be payable, even for award nights; points can't be used to pay them. Subject to availability; blackout dates/rates, minimum length of stay requirements & other restrictions apply. Most properties: points apply to room rate only (Free Nights: including taxes, Discounted Nights with Points + Cash: excluding taxes). See wyndhamrewards.com/terms for more information.

About Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports is a sports media, marketing and technology business centered around the team, league, brand and network. Believing in 'Fandom as a Service' and focusing on a consultative, data-driven approach to REACH, ENGAGE, MONETIZE AND MEASURE FANDOM gives the company's partners and brands a competitive advantage. Playfly connects more than 2,000 brand partners and over 100 sports properties and entities to approximately 85% of all U.S. sports fans. Through the proprietary platform, the business delivers scalable, data-oriented marketing, technology, and media solutions with capabilities including exclusive MMR management, sponsorship sales and activation, streaming, consulting, ticket/premium sales, all along with new revenue-driving platforms and technologies. Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. Follow Playfly Sports on social media @PlayflySports or visit www.playfly.com.

About Wyndham Rewards

Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), the world's largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham Rewards is the #1 hotel rewards program as named by both U.S. News & World Report and USA Today. Members—approximately 110 million enrolled around the world—earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for free nights starting at just 7,500 points. With more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous or offers members more places to stay. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts