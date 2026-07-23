Touching Hearts at Home Reaches 100 Franchise Locations, Marking a Milestone in Its Continued Growth

Senior care franchise celebrates achievement fueled by franchisee-first support, leadership and a commitment to founder legacy.

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touching Hearts at Home, a leading provider of non-medical senior care services, has reached 100 franchise locations, marking a significant milestone in the company's history and reflecting a period of growth across its franchise network.

The achievement comes as the senior care franchise continues to expand its footprint, driven by increased investment in franchisee support, business coaching, marketing tools and operational guidance designed to help owners build successful businesses while serving seniors in their communities.

"Reaching 100 locations is a reflection of the strength of our franchise owners and the culture that has always defined Touching Hearts at Home," said Todd Treml, CEO of Touching Hearts at Home. "Over the last several years, we've focused on building the systems, resources and support structure franchisees need to thrive. This milestone validates that approach and positions us for continued growth in the years ahead."

For brothers Ryan and Andrew Lungstrom, the milestone represents more than growth. It reflects the legacy of their mother, Renae Peterson, founder of Touching Hearts at Home, whose vision and commitment to franchise owners helped establish the brand's culture and reputation.

"When our mother retired, we felt a tremendous responsibility to continue what she built," said Ryan Lungstrom, co-owner of Touching Hearts at Home. "This company has always been franchisee-centric. Our goal was never simply to grow the brand – it was to preserve the culture, strengthen the support for our owners and ensure the mission she started would continue for generations."

The company has added more than 35 locations over the past two years, representing one of the strongest periods of franchise development in its history. Leadership attributes much of that momentum to a focus on franchisee success and the addition of experienced leadership committed to supporting owners at every stage of growth.

That franchisee-first approach continues to attract entrepreneurs seeking a purpose-driven business backed by comprehensive support.

"After experiencing the support and partnership we received as franchise owners, expanding with Touching Hearts at Home was an easy decision," said David Ayad, co-owner of the company's newest location in Fort Myers, Florida. "The team continues to invest in our success, providing the guidance and resources we need to grow while staying focused on delivering exceptional care in our communities."

Co-owner Mike Dawoud added, "One of the most rewarding parts of being a Touching Hearts at Home franchise owner is the opportunity to support families during some of life's most personal and meaningful moments. That sense of purpose is what drew us to the brand in the first place and is also what inspired us to expand. Renae built this company around compassion and treating every client like family, and we're proud to carry that mission forward as we serve even more families in Southwest Florida."

Touching Hearts at Home's first franchise owner, Brandon Briesath, had a front-row seat to the company's evolution. Operating his Milwaukee, Wisconsin location since 2007, Brandon joined the system at age 25.

"I believed in the people behind the brand from the very beginning," said Brandon. "What made Touching Hearts at Home special nearly 20 years ago was the culture and the relationships. Today, that same culture exists, but franchise owners also benefit from a much deeper level of support and business resources. It's exciting to see how far the company has come while staying true to what made it successful in the first place."

As Touching Hearts at Home celebrates its 100th franchise location, the company remains focused on strategic expansion across the country. With a growing network of owners, enhanced franchisee support systems and increasing demand for quality in-home care services, leadership believes the brand is well-positioned for its next phase of growth.

"For entrepreneurs looking to make a significant impact while building a scalable business, there's never been a more exciting time to join Touching Hearts at Home," said Treml. "Reaching 100 locations is a significant milestone, but we're just getting started."

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Touching Hearts at Home, visit www.touchingheartsfranchise.com.

About Touching Hearts at Home Franchise

Touching Hearts at Home is a leading home care franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking to build a purpose-driven business while making a meaningful difference in their communities. Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2006, the brand provides non-medical in-home care services that help seniors and adults live safely, comfortably and independently at home. With 100 franchise locations nationwide, Touching Hearts at Home combines a proven business model with comprehensive training, marketing and operational support to help franchise owners build successful businesses while serving the growing demand for quality in-home care. Learn more at www.touchingheartsfranchise.com.

Contact:

Megan Paquin

407-432-7066

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SOURCE Touching Hearts at Home