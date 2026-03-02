TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE PROMOTION

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today announced an executive leadership promotion for Steve Schaefer who joined Touchmark National Bank as Senior Credit Officer in August 2025. Schaefer was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Touchmark National Bank effective immediately and will continue to oversee the credit administration responsibilities for Touchmark.

Bobby Krimmel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Touchmark National Bank, commented, "The promotion of Steve Schaefer to Chief Credit Officer recognizes his exceptional dedication and leadership in resolving the regulatory concerns related to ongoing credit monitoring and problem loan management identified in the Bank's Formal Agreement with the OCC. Within three months, Schaefer successfully addressed all credit administration issues as evidenced by the Formal Agreement termination on February 17, 2026, demonstrating the strategic leadership necessary to advance Touchmark's vision of becoming the premier bank for small and medium-sized businesses."

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc., and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of December 31, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $418 million and total shareholders' equity of $71 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

