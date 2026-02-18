TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF FORMAL AGREEMENT WITH THE OCC

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, is pleased to announce that its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC") was terminated effective February 17, 2026. The enforcement action was initiated on April 17, 2024.

Bobby Krimmel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Touchmark National Bank, commented, "We are excited to announce the termination of the Formal Agreement with the OCC after 22 months. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the OCC for helping Touchmark become the best possible community bank. I look forward to the next chapter of Touchmark with a focus on full relationship banking for entrepreneurs, small and medium sized businesses with revenue up to $50 million."

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc., and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of December 31, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $418 million and total shareholders' equity of $71 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.