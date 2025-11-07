TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Net income Rises 65% to $609,000

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Key highlights of Touchmark Bancshares' results for the third quarter of 2025 include:

Net income increases 65% to $609,000;

Net interest margin jumps 75 basis points;

Added a Senior Credit Officer;

Reduced OREO by $1.1 million at no additional loss; and

New customer growth rate accelerated.

"During the third quarter, net income rebounded to $609,000 driven by significant growth in our net interest margin supported by higher loan yields and lower deposit cost," said Bobby Krimmel, President and CEO of Touchmark National Bank. "New loan growth for the quarter was stronger than anticipated and resulted in the lowest percentage decline in the loan portfolio since December 2023. We expect net loan growth to turn positive for the fourth quarter of 2025, three months faster than previously expected and supported by a robust pipeline of $35 million in opportunities."

Krimmel continued, "We strategically reduced our non-core deposit balance during the quarter and shifted retail CD customers to money market accounts to improve the balance sheet mix. We added a new Senior Credit Officer and successfully disposed of a piece of OREO at no additional loss. Liquidity remains strong and supports expected future loan growth."

Third Quarter 2025 Results of Operations

Net income decreased 60% to $609,000 for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 but increased 65% from the sequential quarter driven by growth in interest income of $653,000 coupled with lower interest expense of $133,000 offset in part by lower non-interest income of $494,000;

Net interest income decreased 15% to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 but increased by $786,000, or 41%, from the sequential quarter driven by lower loan purchase premium amortization of $1 million and declining deposit funding cost of $133,000;

Non-interest income decreased 88% to $110,000 for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 and decreased by $494,000, or 82%, from the sequential quarter driven by a decline in early loan prepayment revenue of $466,000; and

Non-interest expense decreased 4% to $1.8 million compared to the same period for 2024 and decreased by $11,000 from the sequential quarter driven by a decline in salaries and employee benefits expense of $102,000 offset by an increase in OREO holding expense of $94,000.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total loans declined by $60 million, or 15%, to $329 million during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $3 million, or 1%, from the sequential quarter driven by normal amortization of the loan portfolio of $5.8 million partially offset by new loan growth of $2.9 million;

Total deposits declined by $44 million, or 11%, to $339 million during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $9 million, or 3%, from the sequential quarter driven by a reduction in non-core deposits of $6.8 million, lower retail checking and money market balances of $1.7 million and time deposits of $549,000. New customer balance growth during the third quarter of 2025 was $16.6 million and replaced most of the balance runoff; and

As of September 30, 2025, book value per share decreased 2% to $16.39 compared to the same period in 2024 but increased by $0.17 compared to the sequential quarter.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, for the third quarter of 2025 decreased to $6.5 million, or 1.55% of total assets, compared to $11.1 million, or 2.37% of total assets, for the same period in 2024 and declined by $944,000 compared to the sequential quarter driven by the resolution of an OREO asset for $1.1 million at no additional loss;

Net recoveries to average loans improved to 0.00% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of 0.34% for the same period in 2024 and net recoveries of 0.01% for the sequential quarter; and

Allowance for credit losses represented 0.73% of total loans outstanding as of the third quarter of 2025, down from 1.20% for the same period in 2024 but up from 0.68% for the sequential quarter.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of September 30, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $418 million and total shareholders' equity of $73 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Touchmark's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of Touchmark and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Touchmark or on its behalf. Touchmark disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(unaudited)









September 30,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024(1) ASSETS Cash and due from banks

$ 897

$ 1,184

Interest-bearing deposits

60,299

41,408

Federal funds sold

5,175

5,175

Total cash and cash equivalents

66,371

47,767

Securities:









Available-for-sale

10,477

10,019

Equity securities

1,598

1,654

Loans, net of deferred fees

329,437

379,419

Allowance for credit losses

(2,398)

(2,358)

Net loans

327,039

377,061

Bank premises and equipment, net

1,273

1,217

Other Real Estate

5,826

6,888

Deferred tax asset

1,040

1,112

Other assets

4,132

4,573

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 417,756

$ 450,291 LIABILITIES Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing

$ 13,009

$ 16,957

Interest-bearing

326,023

352,590

Total deposits

339,032

369,547

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5,377

9,331

TOTAL LIABILITIES

344,409

378,878 SHAREHOLDERS' Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares







EQUITY authorized; 4,475,892 shares issued and outstanding as of









the periods presented

45

45

Additional paid-in capital

46,885

46,881

Retained earnings

26,979

25,266

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(562)

(779)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

73,347

71,413













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 417,756

$ 450,291











(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2024.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 INTEREST AND Interest and fees on loans $ 5,144

$ 7,113

$ 16,020

$ 22,075 DIVIDEND Income on investment securities













INCOME Taxable interest 112

105

321

208

Interest from federal funds sold and other 812

655

1,935

2,243

Total interest income 6,068

7,873

18,276

24,526 INTEREST Interest on deposits 3,374

4,633

10,736

14,907 EXPENSE Interest on borrowings -

64

-

158

Total interest expense 3,374

4,697

10,736

15,065

Net interest income 2,694

3,176

7,540

9,461

Provision for credit losses 150

150

595

336

Net interest income after provision 2,544

3,026

6,945

9,125 NONINTEREST















INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 5

4

6

6

Loan servicing fees 98

134

338

392

Other noninterest income 7

746

533

2,193

Total noninterest income 110

884

877

2,591 NONINTEREST Salaries and employee benefits 926

1,136

2,937

3,248 EXPENSE Net occupancy expense 75

71

193

206

Foreclosed Real Estate Expenses 173

53

305

543

Data processing expense 95

85

280

256

Loan Collection Expense 101

12

165

397

Audits and exams expense 45

43

135

127

Board Expenses 77

93

335

230

Supervisory Assessments 75

140

263

517

Other noninterest expense 273

258

914

847

Total noninterest expense 1,840

1,891

5,527

6,371

Income before provision for income taxes 814

2,019

2,294

5,345

Provision for income taxes 205

491

582

1,314

Net income $ 609

$ 1,528

$ 1,712

$ 4,031



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 4,475,892

4,475,891

4,475,891

4,475,891

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 4,583,737

4,583,737

4,583,737

4,583,737

Earnings per share $ 0.14

$ 0.34

$ 0.38

$ 0.90

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.13

$ 0.33

$ 0.37

$ 0.88

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 Results of Operations:

















Interest income $ 6,068

$ 5,415

$ 6,793

$ 7,301

$ 7,873 Interest expense 3,374

3,507

3,855

4,285

4,697 Net interest income 2,694

1,908

2,938

3,016

3,176 Provision for credit losses 150

150

295

2,240

150 Non-interest income 110

604

162

4

884 Non-interest expense 1,840

1,851

1,836

1,256

1,908 Income (loss) before income taxes 814

511

969

(476)

2,002 Income taxes (benefit) 205

141

236

(184)

491 Net income (loss) $ 609

$ 370

$ 733

$ (292)

$ 1,511 Per Share Data:

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.14

$ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ (0.07)

$ 0.34 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.13

$ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ (0.07)

$ 0.33 Book value per share $ 16.39

$ 16.22

$ 16.14

$ 15.95

$ 16.72 Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - basic 4,475,892

4,475,891

4,475,891

4,475,891

4,475,891 Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - diluted 4,583,737

4,583,737

4,583,737

4,583,737

4,583,737 Financial Condition Data and Ratios:

















Loans, net of deferred fees $ 329,437

$ 332,335

$ 362,836

$ 379,419

$ 389,679 Allowance for credit losses $ (2,398)

$ (2,249)

$ (2,092)

$ (2,358)

$ (4,673) Total assets $ 417,756

$ 426,007

$ 432,421

$ 450,291

$ 464,973 Total deposits $ 339,032

$ 348,064

$ 354,099

$ 369,547

$ 382,641 Net interest margin 2.58 %

1.83 %

2.71 %

2.72 %

2.75 % Efficiency 64.26 %

70.65 %

58.68 %

44.81 %

46.56 %



















Asset Quality Data and Ratios:

















Total nonperforming assets $ 22,323

$ 22,409

$ 23,042

$ 23,039

$ 27,735 Total nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees 6,478

7,422

7,553

7,552

11,059 Nonperforming assets to total assets 5.34 %

5.26 %

5.33 %

5.13 %

5.95 % Nonperforming assets to total assets, net of government guarantees 1.55 %

1.74 %

1.75 %

1.68 %

2.37 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.73 %

0.68 %

0.58 %

0.62 %

1.20 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.00 %)

(0.01 %)

0.60 %

4.74 %

0.34 %

SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.