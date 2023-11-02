TouchPoint joins The Purple Raffle to raise money, awareness for Epilepsy Awareness Month

News provided by

TouchPoint Solution, Inc.

02 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TouchPoint Solution is honored to announce its participation in the Fifth Annual Purple Raffle, dedicated to raising funds for a significant $100,000 research grant aimed at advancing the quest for a cure for epilepsy. TouchPoints, a patented wearable technology designed to alleviate stress through gentle vibrations, will be gifted to winners of the raffle. TouchPoints offer a multifaceted benefit, as they not only address stress but also provide relief from epilepsy symptoms. For more information on TouchPoints, visit our website https://thetouchpointsolution.com/.

The raffle will be hosted by Channing Seideman, 30, who was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was nine. So far, Seideman has raised $40,500 to fund epilepsy research with all proceeds benefitting CURE Epilepsy, the only non-profit focused specifically on funding the most promising research to find a cure for epilepsy. In its 25-year history, CURE Epilepsy has raised more than $90 million to fund research.

Seidman, a TouchPoint user, emphasized the impact of these wearable devices on her well-being, stating, "Sleep and stress are two of my biggest seizure triggers, so I decided to start experimenting with TouchPoints. I wore TouchPoints on both wrists for 25 minutes as soon as I started to feel sleepy (which wasn't necessarily the same time every night), and if I woke up in the middle of the night, I put them on again. I did this for three months, and after just 13 days, I started to see a deeper sleep, and I'm still having deeper sleeps!"

The raffle begins November 1 and ends November 10, 2023, with this year's theme celebrating the animals that not just make our days but change our lives. The raffle, conducted entirely online at http://www.thepurpleraffle.com/ and promoted through social media, offers a chance for the top three participants to each receive a complimentary pair of TouchPoints.

Raffle winners will have the opportunity to receive the exclusive "Just For You" basket, featuring an array of items valued at over $500, designed to enhance the well-being of the recipient and their family, including a complete set of TouchPoints. The raffle drawing begins November 11, 2023 p.m. EST.

SOURCE TouchPoint Solution, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.