Touchstone Research Launches Generative AI UX Research Practice to Help Companies Build More Intuitive, Trustworthy User Experiences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Research (TSR), a leading full-service market research firm specializing in technology and innovation, today announced the launch of its Generative AI UX Research and Usability Testing practice, the first dedicated offering of its kind in the market. Drawing on insights from more than 50 studies, the new practice helps organizations design, test, and refine AI-powered products through human-centered UX research focused on trust, transparency, and usability.

Bridging the Gap Between People and Generative Technology

Touchstone Research Launches Generative AI UX Research Practice

As companies accelerate development across Generative AI applications, including chatbots, creative copilots, enterprise tools, generative creation platforms, and adaptive design systems, many face a growing challenge: understanding how real people engage with these evolving technologies. Touchstone's new practice helps product and design teams uncover how users think, trust, and adapt to intelligent systems, ensuring that experiences are intuitive, transparent, and grounded in human expectations.

"Generative technology is evolving at an incredible pace, but people's expectations and understanding take time to catch up," said Aaron Burch, CEO of Touchstone Research. "Our Generative AI UX Research practice gives teams the insight they need to create advanced products that feel natural, usable, and trustworthy for users from day one."

Understanding the Human Side of Generative Technology

Touchstone's new offering is purpose-built for intelligent interfaces and adaptive systems that continually evolve based on user input and model learning. Traditional UX research methods often fail to capture the complexity of these interactions, where outcomes are dynamic rather than fixed.

Through a combination of usability testing, behavioral observation, prompt flow analysis, and quantitative validation, Touchstone's Generative AI UX practice helps teams understand how users form mental models, calibrate trust, and adapt behavior across diverse generative experiences.

Key areas of focus include:

Usability Testing for Generative Interfaces – Evaluating how users navigate and interpret system responses





– Evaluating how users navigate and interpret system responses Prompt Flow and Interaction Analysis – Observing how people craft, refine, and iterate inputs to achieve desired outcomes





– Observing how people craft, refine, and iterate inputs to achieve desired outcomes Longitudinal and In-Context Research – Capturing behavioral and emotional adaptation over time





– Capturing behavioral and emotional adaptation over time Quantitative Validation – Measuring satisfaction, confidence, and comprehension





– Measuring satisfaction, confidence, and comprehension Flexible Engagement Models – Supporting quick-turn usability sprints and ongoing UX research programs

Touchstone's Generative AI UX team has already completed more than 50 studies across conversational assistants, creative copilots, enterprise AI tools, and generative creation platforms. These studies reveal how people perceive intelligence, where friction and uncertainty emerge, and what builds lasting trust in AI-powered experiences.

"We're helping companies design technology that works not only intelligently but intuitively and ethically for the people who use it," added Burch. "Whether it's a conversational system, creative application, or enterprise integration, our goal is to ensure every generative experience feels approachable, transparent, and grounded in real human behavior."

About Touchstone Research

Founded in 1991, Touchstone Research is a recognized leader in innovative, technology-driven market research. The company provides full-service qualitative, quantitative, UX, and hybrid research solutions for global brands across industries including technology, media and entertainment, youth and family, education, CPG, and healthcare.

Touchstone is known for its proprietary research technologies such as Secure Content Testing (SCT) and Dial Tester, as well as its deep expertise in youth, emerging technology, and digital experience research. The company is committed to the highest standards of data quality, privacy, and security, holding SOC 2 Type II and Sentry Certified Quality designations.

