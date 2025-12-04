NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Research (TSR), a leading full-service market research firm, today announced the launch of its new Mock Jury and Legal Research Support Services, designed to help law firms, trial consultants, and corporate legal teams gain deeper insight into how jurors interpret case materials and legal arguments. This expanded offering provides a comprehensive operational solution for mock jury recruitment, legal research fieldwork, secure content handling, and real-time juror feedback.

Touchstone Research Launches Mock Jury and Legal Research Support Services to Help Legal Teams Strengthen Case Preparation

Touchstone's new offering supports legal teams through every stage of the mock jury process, helping them evaluate how jurors respond to evidence, witness testimony, themes, and case narratives. With more than 30 years of experience in participant recruitment, fieldwork operations, and research technology, Touchstone now brings that expertise to the legal research space, helping teams prepare cases with clarity and confidence.

"As legal teams increasingly turn to research to inform trial strategy, there's a growing need for trusted partners who can manage sensitive content securely and recruit reliable mock jurors," said Travis Santa, COO at Touchstone Research. "Our new legal research support services combine rigorous recruitment with industry-leading data protection and real-time feedback tools, giving attorneys the insight they need to strengthen their case strategies."

Comprehensive Support for Mock Jury Research and Trial Preparation

Touchstone's mock jury and legal research support services include:

High-Quality Mock Jury Recruitment – Touchstone's qualitative recruitment division sources jury-representative participants aligned with venue demographics through rigorous screening, verification, and data-quality procedures.

– Touchstone's qualitative recruitment division sources jury-representative participants aligned with venue demographics through rigorous screening, verification, and data-quality procedures. End-to-End Research Logistics – Touchstone manages all participant and session logistics, including scheduling, instructions, reminders, tech checks, attendance, and incentive fulfillment.

– Touchstone manages all participant and session logistics, including scheduling, instructions, reminders, tech checks, attendance, and incentive fulfillment. Secure Case Material Delivery with SCT – Legal teams can safely share case materials — including evidence, exhibits, witness videos, and sensitive documents — using Touchstone's Secure Content Testing platform with dynamic watermarking and forensic tracking.

– Legal teams can safely share case materials — including evidence, exhibits, witness videos, and sensitive documents — using Touchstone's Secure Content Testing platform with dynamic watermarking and forensic tracking. Real-Time Juror Feedback with Dial Tester – Legal teams can capture moment-to-moment reactions to opening statements, video evidence, expert testimony, and argument pacing using Touchstone's proprietary Dial Tester tool.

– Legal teams can capture moment-to-moment reactions to opening statements, video evidence, expert testimony, and argument pacing using Touchstone's proprietary Dial Tester tool. Support for All Formats – Touchstone facilitates in-person, virtual, and hybrid mock jury sessions, ensuring a smooth and secure experience regardless of format.

Enhancing Legal Research Through Expertise and Technology

The new service integrates Touchstone's long-standing strengths in research operations with technologies built for high-stakes environments. This includes SOC 2 Type II–compliant data practices, GDPR/CCPA alignment, advanced participant verification, and secure handling of confidential materials.

"Our goal is to help legal teams conduct jury research with the same level of precision and reliability that top brands expect from market research," said Travis Santa. "This launch reflects our commitment to providing best-in-class operational support for complex research engagements."

About Touchstone Research

Touchstone Research is a full-service market research firm specializing in innovative methodologies, advanced technology solutions, and secure research operations. With more than 30 years of experience supporting brands, agencies, product teams, and now legal teams, Touchstone delivers high-quality insights with the highest standards of data quality, privacy, and security.

Learn More

Explore Touchstone Research's Mock Jury & Legal Research Support Services to learn how we help legal teams conduct secure, insight-driven mock jury research. You can also discover our broader capabilities in Recruitment & Fieldwork, Secure Content Testing and Dial Tester.

Contact:

Aaron Burch

203-315-3280

[email protected]

SOURCE Touchstone Research